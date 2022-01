A set of photos showing a lime green C8 Corvette Stingray that was split in half following a high-speed crash are being circulated online this week. The photos were posted by the Mantua Township Fire Department, based in Sewell, New Jersey, to its own Facebook page on January 22nd. The gallery shows a modified lime green C8 Corvette Stingray split clean in half, with the passenger cell sitting near a wooded area, about 15 or 20 feet away from the rear sub-assembly.

