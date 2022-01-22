Forecast: Light snow showers and strong winds

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Clouds stick around overnight with lake enhanced snow showers beginning just after midnight as a system moves along the Michigan/Indiana border. Expect 1-2 inches anywhere along and south of I-96, with lighter accumulations to the north. Temperatures will only climb to about 20 degrees Sunday afternoon, but we should see some sunshine in the afternoon as the snow and clouds clear out. Monday brings a better chance for widespread snow accumulation, where 2-4 inches of snow could fall across most of West Michigan. The highest totals look to be along the lakeshore. Travel conditions will be slick for this weekend and the start of the work week. Stay tuned for updates on snow totals! Bundle up, stay safe and warm.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries build into light snow showers after midnight. Temperatures in the low teens degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers through the morning. Light snow North of Grand Rapids, with the heaviest snow mainly near I-94. North/northwest wind at 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper teens to around 20.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with more accumulating snow chances. Highs in the middle 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect snow west of US-131. Highs near 20 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the middle teens.

