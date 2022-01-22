These Are the Counties In the Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 5,310,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 67.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 840,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 221.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 213.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 242.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 13.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH, metro area consists of Cabell County, Lawrence County, Putnam County, and four other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 203.1 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Huntington residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there was an average of 174.3 daily new cases per 100,000 Huntington residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Huntington-Ashland metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Greenup County, Kentucky. There were an average of 225.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Greenup County during the past week, the most of the seven counties in Huntington with available data.

Case growth in the Huntington metro area varies at the county level. In Carter County, for example, there were an average of 135.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Huntington and more than the case growth rate in Greenup County.

Just as Greenup County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Huntington area, it also has the highest incidence of cases overall. As of January 20, there were a total of 25,889.5 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Greenup County, the most of the seven counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 20,769.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Greenup County, unemployment peaked at 18.5% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 7.3%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending January 20. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).