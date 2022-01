EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) -- Evander Kane knows he will not be universally loved by by fans of the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton is the fourth franchise for the 30-year-old forward whose contract was dumped by the San Jose Sharks. There will be questions about his past, from suspensions due to violations of COVID-19 protocols, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems. Allegations of abuse lodged by his ex-wife were not proven in court.

