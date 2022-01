In this edition of Dallas Stars News & Rumors, some updates on John Klingberg and Radek Faksa, and a big night in Dallas as they retire Sergei Zubov’s jersey to the rafters. John Klingberg and Radek Faksa both missed the Stars’ last game against the New Jersey Devils. The game was the second that Faksa missed with a non-COVID-related-illness while Klingberg was ruled out late on the day of the game with an upper-body injury. The good news for Dallas, both players were on the ice for team practice and morning skate prior to the game.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO