Suter scored a goal on three shots and added six PIM in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Blackhawks. Suter got a little revenge against his old team, tallying his 10th goal of the season to cut the deficit to 4-3 late in the second period. Unfortunately for the Swiss forward, two of his three penalties led to power-play goals for the Blackhawks. Suter's been solid this year with 10 goals, 20 points, 92 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 43 contests. He had just four PIM on the year entering Wednesday, so a repeat of his parade to the sin bin is unlikely.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO