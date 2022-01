Kadri posted three assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins. Kadri had to log a season-high 26:59 of ice time after Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) exited early Wednesday. The 31-year-old Kadri played a huge role in the Avalanche's comeback, assisting on their last three tallies, including Cale Makar's power-play goal in overtime. Kadri's up to 16 goals, 39 assists, 133 shots on net, a plus-18 rating and 42 PIM through 38 contests. His role could increase if MacKinnon is forced to miss any time.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO