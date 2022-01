Tkachuk had two goals in a 6-0 win over the Blue Jackets on Wednesday. Tkachuk has been on a tear of late, with points in each of his last six games, with all but one of those being a multi-point effort. Over that span, the left winger has put up a magnificent six goals and nine assists. On the season, he's doing his best to reach the 77-point mark he set in 80 games back in 2018, with 44 points in 37 games to date.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO