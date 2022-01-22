ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ricky Gervais only cares about getting laughs with his comedy.

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRicky Gervais only cares about getting laughs with his comedy....

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg to Ricky Gervais: If you're serious about hosting the Oscars, "I could talk to a couple people"

Gervais discussed his recent comments that he'd that he'd be willing to host the 94th Academy Awards if he was given the freedom to do what he did on the Golden Globes. "The good thing about the Globes was (that) they said I could write my own jokes, say what I want, and not rehearse," Gervais said on The View. "And that is just too good for a comedian to turn down, whereas I don’t think the Oscars would ever allow me that freedom, and rightly so. I think they would be mad.” Gervais admitted that if the Academy agreed to those rules, “I’d definitely do it. I’d do it for free.” Goldberg, a four-time Oscar host, responded: “I think you’re wrong. I think they would absolutely adore it, if you were up for it. Did I hear you say you might be interested? ‘Cause if you’re serious, I could talk to a couple people. I know people.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What happened at the end of After Life series 3? Ricky Gervais explains

Ricky Gervais has revealed what the ending of After Life season three means amid fan confusion.The new season of the comedian’s dark comedy series was released on Netflix on Friday (14 January), with many already reaching the conclusion.Viewers have been left feeling rather emotional by the finale – although some were left confused by what the ending means.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*The closing scene of After Life season three shows Gervais’ character Tony walking away from Tambury Fair with his late wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman), and their dog Brandy (Anti).The married couple hold hands, but Lisa fades away....
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Gervais
HollywoodLife

Ricky Gervais Would Host The Oscars ‘For Free’ If He Could Write His Own Jokes

The ‘After Life’ comic admitted that he would love to host the Academy Awards, if he had the same level of freedom that he has with the Golden Globes. Ricky Gervais has never shied away from controversy when hosting the Golden Globes, but he’s had his doubts that his unfiltered brand of comedy would fly at the Oscars. Even though he didn’t think he’d be a contender for hosting, Ricky did admit that he’d love the job, if he could take the same approach to when he hosts the Globes during a hilarious Thursday January 20 interview on The View.
CELEBRITIES
No Film School

Ricky Gervais Says No Comedy Topic Should Be Off Limits

Comedy, when done well, can help us tackle even the darkest subjects. Ricky Gervais is known as one of the most shocking comedians. From his antics at the Golden Globes to his hit British shows like The Office and Extras, Gervais has never shied away from controversy. That's why his new show, After Life, has drawn in viewers. It's got shocking aspects like suicide and cancer jokes, but the audiences stayed for a stunning and compassionate portrait of people.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

After Life's Tony Way reveals joke Ricky Gervais feared was 'too far'

After Life spoilers follow. Tony Way has revealed a moment on the After Life set where Ricky Gervais feared he'd taken a visual joke too far. The melodramatic Netflix comedy follows Tony (Gervais), who had a perfect life until his wife Lisa died. After the tragic event, Tony's good guy demeanour changed dramatically and after contemplating taking his life, Tony decides he'd rather live long enough to punish the world through selfish and unscrupulous acts.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Politics
Fox News

Ricky Gervais talks hosting the Oscars, what it would take for him to agree to 2022 show

Now that the Oscars are officially moving forward with a host for the first time in years, Ricky Gervais revealed what it would take for him to agree to take on the role. Last week, it was announced that the 2022 Academy Awards show will have a host for the first time since Jimmy Kimmel held the position in 2017 and 2018. Gervais, who previously helmed controversial appearances as the host of the Golden Globes, appeared on the "Today" show Tuesday where the hosts asked if he would be open to hosting the Oscars.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Ricky Gervais Settles Big Debate Over UK And US Versions Of ‘The Office’

Ricky Gervais ruled that the British version of “The Office” is better than the American remake starring Steve Carell as beleaguered boss Michael Scott. Gervais, who played embattled David Brent in the U.K. original that he created, settled the debate on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Sit down for mental health with Ricky Gervais

Netflix has donated benches to local councils around the UK as part of a mental health scheme in conjunction with the third season of After Life. Commissioned with suicide prevention charity the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), the benches feature QR codes which take people to online resources and messages of support.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Michigan Daily

Ricky Gervais’s bewildering brand of sentimentality in ‘After Life’

Ricky Gervais (“Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?”) is not widely known for having a big heart. He is perhaps most famous for his rant against the hypocrisy of Hollywood elites at the 2020 Golden Globes, or maybe for his scorching standup comedy, in which he mercilessly dissects touchy subjects, most notably religion. The edgy elements of Gervais’s persona are certainly on display in the third and final season of “After Life,” which he writes, directs and stars in. However, the numerous tear-jerking, emotionally devastating and heartwarming moments that accompany his blunt sense of humor are truly surprising. What’s even more puzzling is how well these features complement each other.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

After Life season 3: Ricky Gervais cast a superfan from TikTok

By now you're probably so far into season 3 of Netflix's After Life that you're too busy cry-laughing to properly notice what's going on. But, if you have a quick squint through the tears you might spot someone familiar: a TikToker and Ricky Gervais superfan, cast for the third season by the star himself.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

Why Is Netflix's Ricky Gervais-Led Comedy 'After Life' Ending After Three Seasons?

Whether you love him or hate him, polarizing British comedian and Golden Globe winner Ricky Gervais has brought his rigid sense of humor to the Netflix series After Life — which sees him as the creator, writer, and star — since its 2019 debut. The story follows Ricky Gervais' Tony, a newspaper writer who loses his wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman), to breast cancer. After the tragedy of his wife's passing, Tony essentially gives up on life. In his eyes, there's no longer a point to existence.
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

After Life benches inspired by Ricky Gervais show installed

Benches to mark the final series of a Ricky Gervais TV show about loss have been installed in parks to provide a place for people to chat and reflect. The benches were installed at two parks in Nottingham. They are among 25 benches donated to local councils by streaming service...
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

After Life 3: How TikTok took a Ricky Gervais fan to Netflix

Before the pandemic, Cole Anderson-James was a salesman in a "boring 9 to 5 job". Then he downloaded TikTok. The 24-year-old's videos - lip-syncing to scenes from The Office - soon attracted millions of views. And he can now be seen alongside the man he impersonates, after Ricky Gervais cast...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

After Life’s Ricky Gervais and Netflix join forces to combat Blue Monday

To celebrate the release of After Life season 3, Netflix announced that it has donated 25 benches up and down the UK as part of a collaboration with Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM): a UK-based suicide prevention charity. Conversations around mental health and suicide are at the heart of Gervais’...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy