A Virginia man has been arrested for drunkenly crashing a car into Taylor Swift's New York City apartment building and trying to gain entry, police said. Morgan Mank, 31, was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday after driving the wrong way on Franklin Street in the Tribeca neighborhood, where Swift owns a townhouse and several apartments in an adjacent building, a police spokesperson said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO