Hudson, NY

Hudson Valley Decoded: Meanings Behind 5 of Our Most Famous Names

By Jonah
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 7 days ago
I know I'm not the only one who wondered why we have so many kills in our area. We have the Dutch settlers who populated our region in the 1600s to thank for that one. Kill means stream, or creek, and with that small amount of information, Peter's Kill Area on...

943litefm.com

