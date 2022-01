It is important for graduating seniors to enjoy the last few months of college and not stress too much about the future. The five months until spring commencement will pass swiftly, especially for graduating seniors. The stressful, anxiety-inducing — yet also quite exciting — search for jobs after college has already begun for many Aggies set to graduate this spring. While it is exciting to ask friends and classmates about their post-graduation plans, students should be conscious about these questions to not further worry students.

DAVIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO