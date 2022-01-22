ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund split

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund - who...

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Emma And Garrett Reportedly Broke Up Following Months Of Split Rumors

The new year has been rough for some celeb couples, and it seems like Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are among the famous duos calling it quits in 2022. Sadly, the rumors that Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund broke up appear to be true. On Friday, Jan. 21, People exclusively spilled the tea about the relationship, which fans guessed had been on the rocks for a while. Here are the deets on Emma Roberts’ and Garrett Hedlund’s reported breakup.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Garrett Hedlund Arrested For Public Intoxication Following Breakup With Emma Roberts, Actor Still Facing Drunk Driving Lawsuit

Garrett Hedlund has been arrested for public intoxication, adding to the growing list of legal issues plaguing the embattled 37-year-old. The Friday Night Lights star was taken into custody on Saturday, January 23, in Franklin County, Tennessee, according to TMZ. His bond is reportedly set for $2,100, but the actor is still believed to be in police custody as of Sunday morning.
DRINKS
Ok Magazine

Emma Roberts Boasts About Her 'Beautiful Reset' In Costa Rica After Ex Garrett Hedlund's Arrest For Public Intoxication

Emma Roberts appears to be as care-free as ever following her recent split from ex Garrett Hedlund, whom the same can't be said about following his public intoxication arrest. After news the actors parted ways made headlines last week following their three-year romance, Roberts took to Instagram to flaunt her sweet escape to Costa Rica, where she's staying at the Hacienda AltaGracia.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than ever': Emma Roberts wows in plunging red gown and speaks out on motherhood following split from Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts has admitted she's the most content she's ever been, in a new interview published as news of her split from Garrett Hedlund broke. The actress, 30 is the cover star of the new issue of Tatler Magazine, wowing in a stunning shoot for the Biritish publication and talking in the accompanying interview about motherhood and her blossoming career.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Garrett Hedlund
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Ron Perlman Engaged to Former Co-Star

Ron Perlman is officially an engaged man. While it was previously reported that Perlman was engaged to Allison Dunbar, his former StartUp co-star, the couple hadn't confirmed the news until now. On Tuesday, Dunbar posted a video on Instagram and referred to Perlman as her "fiancé," putting any speculation to rest.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Us Weekly

Megan Fox Teases What She’d Wear to Teach at ‘Euphoria High’ — and Now Fans Want Her to Join the Show

Fans aren’t the only ones creating makeup looks that belong in the halls of Euphoria High — Megan Fox is also in on the action. “If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High,” the 35-year-old actress captioned a Thursday, January 27, Instagram post. In the photo, the Jennifer’s Body star looked straight out of the HBO MAX series thanks to her next-level, neon orange glam.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Euphoria’ Costume Designer Heidi Bivens on Dressing Maddy, Cassie, Jules and Kat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The second episode of “Euphoria” Season 2 begins with a dreamy sequence in a luxurious walk-in closet as Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) — the alpha of the show’s many catty, mean girls — plays dress up with a wealthy mom’s clothes while babysitting. She slinks into designer silk dresses and slides lavish jewels onto her fingers, all while dreamily staring at her richer, more sophisticated reflection in the mirror. The fantasy comes to a sudden halt when the mom comes home...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Drew Barrymore Surprisingly Admits Having Open Relationship With 'Old School' Star

When two members of romantic comedy royalty get together, gossip was sure to be shared. Kate Hudson stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show, and the two actresses spilled the tea about their past relationships with the Wilson brothers. Barrymore dated Luke Wilson publicly in 1999, and Hudson dated Owen Wilson off and on after they starred in 2006's You, Me, and Dupree. Barrymore revealed in the episode that she and Wilson had an open relationship when they were together.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kristen Stewart Admits To Nicole Kidman That She Knows Every Word From ‘Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’

Soul sisters indeed! Kristen Stewart admitted to Nicole Kidman she knows every word to Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’ in a new interview between the two. Kristen Stewart, 30, may be earning raves for starring as Princess Diana in the acclaimed film Spencer, but she has “Lady Marmalade” on her mind. Kristen revealed to Moulin Rouge star Nicole Kidman, 54, that she knows every lyric to the film’s classic love song “Elephant Love Medley,” in a new interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors presented by Amazon Studios. Stewart described being “so obsessed” with the film she first saw in theaters with her mom, telling Nicole: “That was such a beautiful movie.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: ‘Scream’ Star Jenna Ortega on Her New School-Shooting Drama ‘The Fallout’

At age 19, Jenna Ortega is already one decade into her career. The actress — who rose to prominence playing Young Jane on The CW’s dramedy Jane the Virgin, followed by roles in You and Yes Day — stars in two movies out in January, Paramount’s Scream reboot, the first hit of 2022, and The Fallout (premiering Jan. 27 on HBO Max), which follows two teenage classmates navigating grief after surviving a school shooting. The Hollywood Reporter‘s review of the latter — one of the most talked-about films out of SXSW last year — praised Ortega for her “beautifully nuanced”...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy