ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Press Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDITOR: I read that a farmer is getting $500 for beef cattle it costs him $1,000 to raise. After the Glass fire, my wife and I are getting $500 per thousand board feet for Douglas fir trees that burned. The cost of raising this timber and subsequent slash cleanup was far...

www.pressdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Press Democrat

PD Editorial: Portrait of Sonoma paints a picture of two counties

One Sonoma County is a prosperous place, with rising incomes, a high rate of homeownership and educated residents who can look forward to long lives. In another Sonoma County, people struggle to stay afloat. Rent chews up a third of their income. Child care — if it can be found — is unaffordable. A higher education is beyond reach, and average life expectancy lags behind Venezuela and North Korea.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Press Democrat

Mathews: Why California’s best public servants are leaving

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another. If you want to serve the people of California, is public office the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Arizona Mirror

‘It’s not really practical’: Republican wants to go from 30 House districts to 90

When the next Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission convenes in 2031, it might be drawing 90 single-member House districts instead of 30 districts with two representatives apiece, at least if Sen. J.D. Mesnard has any say over it.  For the second consecutive year, Mesnard has introduced a proposed ballot referral that would dramatically alter the makeup […] The post ‘It’s not really practical’: Republican wants to go from 30 House districts to 90 appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Press Democrat

Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Volunteer servers needed for Community Dining sites in Sonoma. This organization hosts Community Dining sites that allow senior guests to experience restaurant-style dining in the comfort of a familiar place. Volunteer servers are needed to take guest orders and serve hot meals to food-insecure seniors. Hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed through May 21. Proof of COVID vaccination is required. For more information, visit councilonaging.com, bit.ly/3udQHSO, or contact Leigh Galten at lgalten@councilonaging.com or 707-525-0143 ext. 121.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
George Skelton
Press Democrat

Has your philodendron outgrown its pot?

Question: I have a philodendron that has been sitting in the same spot in my front room for years, but lately it’s been a little droopy, with dried-up leaves. I haven’t changed the way I water it, so what could be wrong?. Answer: If your philodendron, or any...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Press Democrat

Workplaces are filling up with employees who have COVID-19

Maria Bernal, an employee at a Jack in the Box in Folsom, Calif., couldn't read the orders popping up on her screen. Her vision was blurry, her hands shook from chills and her head felt heavy. A pharmacist told her she probably had COVID-19. When she told her boss, the...
FOLSOM, CA
Press Democrat

9 North Bay spots to see whales on northward migration

Best nearby sites to spot gray whales Sonoma County Sonoma Coast State Park: Bodega Head, at the northwest side of Bodega Bay, has high bluffs and trails for great whale watching, as well as interpreters with information most weekends (beginning in February). For details, check with Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods (stewardscr.org). Also, high points along the Kortum Trail, particularly at the northern end near Goat Rock, offer excellent long-distance ocean views of passing whales. And the overlooks and bluffs near the mouth of the Russian River are good spots to sight whales. Sea Ranch: Several public-access bluffs in the Sea Ranch community offer good whale-watching spots, but especially the Bluff Top Trail to Gualala Point Gualala Regional Park: The aptly named Whale Watch Point on the seaward side of the park, near the mouth of the Gualala River, is a favorite local spot for sightings. Stillwater Cove Regional Park: The ocean views at North Bluff offer the best whale-watching opportunity here. Fort Ross: There are blufftop pullouts along Highway 1, roughly 4 miles south of Fort Ross, that offer ocean views of passing whales. On the seaward walk behind the fort, it’s also possible to spot whales. Mendocino County Point Arena: The point itself juts far west, and this makes it a favorite spot for sighting whales which round the point on their way north and south. Marin County Point Reyes National Seashore: The bluffs near the lighthouse offers great views of whales, which often angle toward the shoreline after passing between the Golden Gate and Farallon Islands.
BODEGA BAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Insurance Premiums#Nationwide#Fair
Press Democrat

6 newly listed homes in Forestville for $800,000 and below

Settled in 1860, Forestville is one of the older towns near the Russian River. Its biggest claim to fame is being where the first powered sawmill in California could be found, as well as a chair factory that used to be the largest manufacturing plant in Sonoma County. Throughout the Victorian years, it was also a vacation destination for well-off residents of San Francisco. They would take the train to spend several months in cabins along the beaches of the Russian River during the warmer seasons.
FORESTVILLE, CA
Press Democrat

‘Promised Land,’ set in Sonoma Valley, follows winemaking family drama

“Promised Land” When: 10 p.m. Mondays on ABC and streaming on Hulu Actors you might recognize: John Ortiz from “Silver Linings Playbook,” Cecilia Suarez from “The House of Flowers,” Bellamy Young from “Scandal” and Christina Ochoa from “Animal Kingdom.” Trivia: Ortiz researched wine culture at Glen Lyon Winery near Glen Ellen. Here’s a tip: Episodes 1 and 2 are already on Hulu.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Press Democrat

San Francisco eases mask, vaccination proof rules as omicron recedes

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco will ease its COVID-19 mask order for vaccinated gym members and office workers, and will relax rules requiring proof of vaccination when entering large indoor sports arenas, restaurants, bars and gyms, allowing unvaccinated people to enter if they show proof of a recent negative test.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
Press Democrat

PD Editorial: Don’t let Stephen Breyer be the court’s last pragmatist

Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire from the U.S. Supreme Court at the end of the current court term later this year. As Democrats celebrate the opportunity to replace him, they should look for someone who will bring not just a strong progressive record but also Breyer’s pragmatic, people-focused approach to justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Press Democrat

Barabak: The real Pelosi guessing game continues

Nancy Pelosi’s plan to seek reelection extends one of San Francisco’s longest-running, most-fevered political guessing games: Who will succeed the Democrat when she finally does step aside?. The announcement Tuesday by the 81-year-old congresswoman was utterly predictable. Her decision augurs an election that will be thoroughly pro forma.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy