Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Best nearby sites to spot gray whales Sonoma County Sonoma Coast State Park: Bodega Head, at the northwest side of Bodega Bay, has high bluffs and trails for great whale watching, as well as interpreters with information most weekends (beginning in February). For details, check with Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods (stewardscr.org). Also, high points along the Kortum Trail, particularly at the northern end near Goat Rock, offer excellent long-distance ocean views of passing whales. And the overlooks and bluffs near the mouth of the Russian River are good spots to sight whales. Sea Ranch: Several public-access bluffs in the Sea Ranch community offer good whale-watching spots, but especially the Bluff Top Trail to Gualala Point Gualala Regional Park: The aptly named Whale Watch Point on the seaward side of the park, near the mouth of the Gualala River, is a favorite local spot for sightings. Stillwater Cove Regional Park: The ocean views at North Bluff offer the best whale-watching opportunity here. Fort Ross: There are blufftop pullouts along Highway 1, roughly 4 miles south of Fort Ross, that offer ocean views of passing whales. On the seaward walk behind the fort, it’s also possible to spot whales. Mendocino County Point Arena: The point itself juts far west, and this makes it a favorite spot for sighting whales which round the point on their way north and south. Marin County Point Reyes National Seashore: The bluffs near the lighthouse offers great views of whales, which often angle toward the shoreline after passing between the Golden Gate and Farallon Islands.

BODEGA BAY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO