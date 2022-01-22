Gold Stocks Surge Back

Purple Innovation faced a manufacturing setback last year with disappointing earnings leading to a crash in the stock price. Purple Innovation (PRPL) is a manufacturer and distributor of premium mattresses and related bedding products. The brand is recognized for its unique designs featuring the proprietary "Hyper-Elastic Polymer" which Purple markets as advanced technology to provide "superior comfort". The company has seen strong growth in recent years and was an early pandemic winner, capturing a boost of demand from consumers spending more on home goods. That said, the stock has been under significant pressure following a series of disappointing earnings in 2021 and a softer outlook. Indeed, a manufacturing maintenance incident in Q2 ended up limiting production resulting in poor sales through Q3. The upside here is that the issue has since been resolved while a new CEO is confident in the long-term opportunities. All in all, the company maintains positive fundamentals but will need to prove it can execute on a successful turnaround.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO