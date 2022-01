Zedge had breakout fundamentals in 2021 at the same time tech valuations expanded across the market. Zedge (ZDGE) is a global smartphone customization platform that should surpass 40m app users and 50m total users in the next few years. Zedge was one of the first ringtone apps in the world and was acquired by telecom conglomerate IDT in the early days of smartphones and then spun off. It was under-monetized for years, but current management has started to actualize its potential. There are many reasons to expect further growth.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO