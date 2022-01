Mike Tyson is considered to be one of the best boxers in the history of the sport. He holds the record as the youngest boxer ever to win the heavyweight title and was the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBA, IBF, and WBC titles, as well as the only heavyweight to unify them — making him one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. In this article, however, we will be talking about his long-time partner and loving significant other — Mike Tyson’s wife Lakiha Spicer.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO