▶️ Harlem Globetrotters bring their flips and tricks to the High Desert

The Harlem Globetrotters have appointed former Nickelodeon exec Keith Dawkins as president as the iconic basketball franchise looks to push further into content, Deadline reports. Parent company Herschend Enterprises has made the hire. The brand’s media division Herschend Entertainment Studios (HES) has to date produced shows including Chuggington and the PBS Kids animated series Splash and Bubbles. Dawkins will lead both entities in the newly created role of President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios. Dawkins, who spent 17 years at Viacom (now ViacomCBS), was executive vice president at Nickelodeon. While there he launched the Nickelodeon Sports initiative, striking partnerships with the NFL, NASCAR, the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO