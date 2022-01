Beyoncé is continuing her partnership with adidas with a new IVY PARK-branded UltraBOOST on the way. This time around, the duo has doused the original sneaker silhouette in a striking pink hue. The tonal kicks feature a PrimeKnit upper, accompanied by the iconic Three Stripes on each side. In addition to the toggle lacing system, the design maintains the bold color theme on the midsoles, as well as the rope attachment on the heel. A touch of contrast is added with the adidas logo in white on the tongue. The sneakers are complete with an IVY PARK hang tag.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO