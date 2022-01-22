NOTABLE QUOTES

I’m not sure where but months ago I came across a quote which I wrote down on a post-it because it made such an impact. When looking for something else the other day I came across that note which was under a bunch of papers and I stared at it for what seemed like an eternity. “You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.”
“Snow!!” a few, of which I formerly considered friends, exclaimed upon hearing the latest forecast for what sounds to be blizzard like conditions arriving Sunday. “I love snow!” chirped one. “I can’t wait to get to that stack of books I’ve been meaning to read.”
What a lovely comment, but I for one don’t think of Winter as sweetness. I loved the snow, the cold, the winds when I was a participant in winter sports, but now I just run outside to do what I have to do and quickly run back inside. But to all those winter snow lovers, have fun, and to all of us chilly billies, watch the winter from the window.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
YOUTUBE star Melanie Ham 36, "fought like a warrior queen" all the way to the end, according to her husband. The youtube star tragically died this week after a battle with a rare form of cancer - just days before her sixteenth wedding anniversary. Her husband shared a heartbreaking final...
Janet Jackson is about to drop her new documentary later this week on Lifetime!. “Janet” was filmed over the course of five years, and will explore the singer’s life and her relationship with her famous family. Page Six reports one aspect of the two-part doc focuses on Jackson’s...
It appears Moneybagg Yo’s N-Less Entertainment pupil Big30 has picked up on the “Wockesha” rapper’s entrepreneurial mindset. In a series of Instagram stories Big30 previously shared that began recirculating on Friday (December 31), the Memphis rapper flossed the multi-million dollar gross earnings he has managed to rake in since becoming a mainstream rapper in 2019.
Celine Dion is paying tribute to her late husband, René Angélil. On the six-year anniversary of Angélil's death, the 53-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a touching message. Angélil died on Jan. 16, 2016, after a battle with throat cancer. He was 73 years old. On...
The 'Growing Up Hip-Hop' stars will host alongside Kendra G. and Kendall Kyndall. Angela Simmons and Reginae Carter are teaming up to add new perspectives to the second season of Social Society, the variety show from ALLBLK. Combining social commentary and comedy using the expertise of season one host content...
The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you.
So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.”
A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
A record label founder and the manager representing Blueface, The Game, and others made explosive allegations about "Ice Cream Man" rapper Master P during an appearance on Clubhouse. Article continues below advertisement. As Wack 100 (aka Cash Jones) alleged, Master P lost control over his song copyrights nearly 20 years...
"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
N. Ali Early, the multitalented senior editor for rolling out, has died. Early, who was a fiercely proud Bay Area native and began with rolling out at the turn of the century, was a very gifted writer, copy editor and senior editor. He was also the founder of Kreative Souls LLC, a multifaceted media platform that provided writing, marketing and graphic design services for a profusion of esteemed clients.
BRIDGET Fonda looked vastly different than the Hollywood star fans may remember when she stepped out in LA. The 58-year-old was photographed for the first time in 12 years and appeared unrecognizable in the new images. On Wednesday, Bridget was photographed for the first time since 2009. The former scene-stealer...
Those who watched Everybody Loves Raymond likely remember Brad Garrett’s character, Robert, went a long time before finally getting married. The same could have been said for Garrett but not anymore, as he married longtime girlfriend IsaBeall Quella recently. In a PEOPLE exclusive, Garrett talked about his new bride,...
33-year-old “Easy on Me” singer Adele “barely rehearsed,” for her Las Vegas residency, instead she was allegedly “shouting and sobbing” while talking on the phone with her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul, 40 according to a PageSix report — but was he actually caught CHEATING???
Hellur and good day, everybody! Let’s get into rotation about Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix special featuring Madea. The actor’s beloved and most iconic character is coming out of retirement and making a comeback on Netflix for A Madea Homecoming in February, so here’s everything you need to know.
Adele fans who were hoping to catch her during her Las Vegas residency might find themselves waiting even longer (or indefinitely) to see her live. The pop star’s Caesar’s Palace “Weekends With Adele” residency, which was supposed to start in mid-January has already faced a series of delays and now maybe reportedly delayed even further due to issues with sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul.
Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Happy Days' Linda Purl candidly discussed their romance and how they fell in love on Zoom in an interview on Thursday's This Morning. Patrick, 72, and Linda, 66, looked smitten as they chatted about how sparks began to fly during a group text chat in 2020- before they started FaceTiming before graduating to 'two to three hour' Zoom calls every night.
