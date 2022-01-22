NOTABLE QUOTES

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"I remember pulling up at the theater, and it says, 'TONIGHT: CHEAP TRICK,...

92.7 WOBM

A Quote To Live By

I’m not sure where but months ago I came across a quote which I wrote down on a post-it because it made such an impact. When looking for something else the other day I came across that note which was under a bunch of papers and I stared at it for what seemed like an eternity. “You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.”
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Quotes for a winter’s day

“Snow!!” a few, of which I formerly considered friends, exclaimed upon hearing the latest forecast for what sounds to be blizzard like conditions arriving Sunday. “I love snow!” chirped one. “I can’t wait to get to that stack of books I’ve been meaning to read.”
The Conscious Cat

Sunday Quotes: Cold

What a lovely comment, but I for one don’t think of Winter as sweetness. I loved the snow, the cold, the winds when I was a participant in winter sports, but now I just run outside to do what I have to do and quickly run back inside. But to all those winter snow lovers, have fun, and to all of us chilly billies, watch the winter from the window.
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
HipHopDX.com

Memphis Rapper Big30 Reveals How Many Millions He Made From Rap In 2 Years

It appears Moneybagg Yo’s N-Less Entertainment pupil Big30 has picked up on the “Wockesha” rapper’s entrepreneurial mindset. In a series of Instagram stories Big30 previously shared that began recirculating on Friday (December 31), the Memphis rapper flossed the multi-million dollar gross earnings he has managed to rake in since becoming a mainstream rapper in 2019.
Meat Loaf
TVLine

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
Essence

Zendaya's Parents: 17 Sweet Photos Of The Star With Her Mom And Dad

"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
rolling out

‘Rolling out’ senior editor N. Ali Early has died

N. Ali Early, the multitalented senior editor for rolling out, has died. Early, who was a fiercely proud Bay Area native and began with rolling out at the turn of the century, was a very gifted writer, copy editor and senior editor. He was also the founder of Kreative Souls LLC, a multifaceted media platform that provided writing, marketing and graphic design services for a profusion of esteemed clients.
romper.com

Hallelujer! Madea Is Making A Comeback In A New Movie On Netflix

Hellur and good day, everybody! Let’s get into rotation about Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix special featuring Madea. The actor’s beloved and most iconic character is coming out of retirement and making a comeback on Netflix for A Madea Homecoming in February, so here’s everything you need to know.
thesource.com

Adele’s Volatile Relationship With Rich Paul Threatens Her Vegas Residency

Adele fans who were hoping to catch her during her Las Vegas residency might find themselves waiting even longer (or indefinitely) to see her live. The pop star’s Caesar’s Palace “Weekends With Adele” residency, which was supposed to start in mid-January has already faced a series of delays and now maybe reportedly delayed even further due to issues with sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul.
Daily Mail

'I wasn't looking for love but it found me': Dallas star Patrick Duffy, 72, gushes about romance with Happy Days' Linda Purl, 66, and how they fell for each other on Zoom

Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Happy Days' Linda Purl candidly discussed their romance and how they fell in love on Zoom in an interview on Thursday's This Morning. Patrick, 72, and Linda, 66, looked smitten as they chatted about how sparks began to fly during a group text chat in 2020- before they started FaceTiming before graduating to 'two to three hour' Zoom calls every night.
