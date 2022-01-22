Rich: Imitation IS Imitation

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
For those of us living in the suburbs or small towns, the sentiment of “knowing your neighbor” means a lot. Living in a tight-knit neighborhood often creates close family friends, the ones you join for outdoor games and invite to backyard barbecues. In the neighborhood where I grew...
N. Ali Early, the multitalented senior editor for rolling out, has died. Early, who was a fiercely proud Bay Area native and began with rolling out at the turn of the century, was a very gifted writer, copy editor and senior editor. He was also the founder of Kreative Souls LLC, a multifaceted media platform that provided writing, marketing and graphic design services for a profusion of esteemed clients.
Larry Gatlin wants to see some changes that he believes will help his fellow Americans. The country singer-songwriter spoke to Fox News to reflect on his recovery from his second bout with the coronavirus and why our nation's leaders have left him scratching his head. "We don't know what to...
Accommodating guests' dietary requirements can be stressful, but one wedding has sparked a furious debate after serving a "tragic" vegan option of leaves on a plate.One wedding guest took to Twitter to showcase what one slammed as a "hate crime" against vegans. The plate was half-filled with rocket garnished with a pitiful glaze of balsamic and finished with three measly slices of melon.She explained to indy100 that this was, in fact, the second course. The starter consisted of two tomato slices and the main dish was a single sweet potato.Many were horrified by what appears to be a panicked afterthought....
The comedian known as “Chinese Best Friend” shared his regret at not getting vaccinated before he died from Covid-19. The Los Angeles father texted family members, saying “I can’t breathe again”. Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterwards, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs. Losing the ability to breathe on his own, he was put on a ventilator. He spent more than a week in the ICU. “I really regret not getting my vaccine,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “If I can do it all...
In the past four weeks, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including moldy roasted food, dead mice and corned beef that was more than three weeks old. One eatery agreed to halt all food service after the inspector determined it posed “an imminent health […]
As coronavirus case numbers in the U.S. show early signs of tapering, scientists are keeping a watchful eye on a newly identified version of the omicron variant, nicknamed "stealth omicron," that is driving new outbreaks in parts of Europe. The culprit is a "subvariant" of the omicron variant, which means...
This is an edition of Imani Perry's newsletter, Unsettled Territory. Sign up here.. On Tuesday, my seventh book South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon Line to Understand the Soul of a Nation was released. In my anticipation (and anxiety), I’ve been thinking about the South as both an idea and a region even more intensely than usual. And that’s saying something, because I am fairly obsessed with the region of my birth and have been for most of my life.
