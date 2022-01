With the launch of every Call of Duty title comes new camos for fans to work towards. Call of Duty: Vanguard is no different ,and there are Gold, Diamond, and Atomic mastery camos to work towards. This year, the grind has been particularly frustrating to some players as camo progress was bugged for a handful of guns. When Warzone Pacific launched, the Vanguard mastery camos made their way into the battle royale. As a result, you can show off your hard work in Caldera and Rebirth Island. Following the Season One mid-season update, however, it appears that the way the Gold camo looks in Warzone Pacific has changed.

