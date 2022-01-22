Has Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Become An ‘Undercover Boss?’

Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios is expanding its sales and distribution team with the hiring of Diane Ferrandez as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Distribution.
Ferrandez mostly recently held a senior position at London-based sales company Rocket Science, working on projects including Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, Todd Haynes’ May December, and David Cronenberg’s Crimes of The Future. She started her career working for Paris-based sales outfit Wide Management, which followed stints at production and distribution companies Cohen Media, Playtime and SND.
Separately, the company has also hired Sara Ghorra as Manager of Worldwide Sales and Distribution, as well...
