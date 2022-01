Daniil Medvedev reached the final of the Australian Open 2022 after winning in 4 sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas, and is now waiting for Rafael Nadal on Sunday. Despite some problems, which almost completely stratifies in the central part of the second set, the Russian manages to find more quantity and quality from the baseline, but above all to conserve more energy.

