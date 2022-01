Sorry Paramount fans, the bad news just keeps on coming. In a highly controversial move, Paramount has announced that a whole gaggle of upcoming films is at this moment delayed. To those paying attention, this seems like par for the course. Multiple Paramount films were postponed in the last year, popular or not. One example is the delays of Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick. Funnily enough, Mission: Impossible 7 is once again one of the films getting delayed here. Beyond that, we know A Quiet Place 3, an animated Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles movie, and an animated Transformers movie are also delayed. It seems that all their big hitters are taking the bench.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO