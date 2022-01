A Chicago man who spent nearly two decades in jail for murder was released on Wednesday after his identical twin brother confessed to the crime.Kevin Dugar, 44, who was released from Chicago’s Cook County jail, was convicted in 2003 in connection with the shooting of a rival gang member, reported the New York Post.In 2016, his twin brother Karl Smith had confessed to the crime in court and said that he had impersonated his brother and was responsible for the shooting.“We was acting as one,” Mr Smith was quoted as saying in court.“Where I was, he was, acting like each...

