ProtonMail introduces Tracking Protection feature

As we wrap up this year and look to the future of 2022, here are some predictions for how the past two years will continue to shape the landscape of the networking industry. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the permanent shifts in how people work and connect will continue to shape us and increase the demand for cybersecurity as we work to secure home and remote networks. Some surveys have shown 97 percent of the work force desire some form of remote work whether it is full-time remote or a hybrid model, and it is imperative that organizations embrace zero trust as a bedrock principle. And, as cloud-native application development swells, it is not just home networks that need a makeover, but also securing the development of microservices across distributed teams and platforms. Let’s break these thoughts out into some predictions for 2022.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO