ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

10 simple ways to protect yourself when doing your day-to-day banking

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uhhrq_0dsl69sE00
Lifestyle

With increasing numbers of people doing their banking online, around one in five of us haven’t visited a bank branch since before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a recent survey.

Having a banking app which is simple to use came out top as the most important interaction people have with their bank, according to the consumer survey from KPMG UK.

However, visiting a physical branch was still the second most important contact people think they have with their bank.

With so many of us using our laptops and smartphones to do everyday banking, it’s crucial to stay safe online. But a separate study from Which? – with the help of experts from cybersecurity firm 6point6 – has found that online security protections vary from bank to bank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473Ltv_0dsl69sE00
(Alamy/PA)

The consumer group has called for banks to “up their game” by using the latest protections for their websites, and not allowing customers to set unsecure passwords.

In response, banks have said security is a top priority and constantly kept under review.

Whether you’re banking online or in branch, here are some suggestions from Which? to protect yourself…

1. Don’t click links or call phone numbers in unexpected emails and texts. Contact your bank directly, using known contact details.

2. Use up-to-date security software, including antivirus.

3. Activate security on your home router to prevent others from accessing it. Avoid accessing your account from a public computer or unsecured wireless network.

4. Never leave a public computer unattended and always log out when you’ve finished.

5. Check your privacy settings on social media platforms. Remove personal information such as your email, date of birth and phone number, as this could increase your risk of identity theft.

6. Make sure you read your statements so you can spot suspect transactions and report anything unfamiliar to your bank.

7. Be aware of ‘confirmation of payee’. This is a new name-checking system introduced by some banks, which gives an additional layer of security by checking that the name of the person you think you are paying matches the account details. This can help prevent bank transfer fraud, as a common tactic by scammers is to persuade people to move money to a “safe account”.

8. Use banks’ security features. For example, if you lose your card, you could use your banking app to ‘freeze’ it, so no one else can use it. Some banks will also let you block specific purchases, for example, ones related to gambling.

9. Make use of real-time spending notifications, if your bank offers them. Some banking apps will send payment alerts to customers.

10. Use ATMs inside the bank, if you’re worried that a cash machine on the street may have been tampered with.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mother and son jailed for shocking machete killing

A mother and son have been jailed for killing a 17-year-old boy in a “shocking” machete attack sparked by petty gang rivalry. Levi Ernest-Morrison was chased and fatally stabbed in Syndenham, south London, on the evening of April 10 last year. Mother-of-three Nichola Leighton, 37, who drove his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
9to5Mac

Data Privacy Day: Protect your identity, your personal data, and your cash

Today is officially Data Privacy Day, designed to highlight steps we can all take to ensure that we are protecting our identity, our personal data, and our money. The Federal Trade Commission this week revealed that fraud initiated on social media alone cost consumers around $770M last year – and identity theft can create problems that affect you for years.
APPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Banking#Personal Banking#Online Banks#Privacy Settings#Information Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Forbes

14 Simple And Effective Ways To Motivate Your Employees

It's often said that a company is only as good as its people. This applies to not only hiring the right employees but ensuring that they stay engaged in their work throughout their tenure. After all, the more motivated employees are, the more likely it is that they will stay and reach their fullest potential within the company.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

1.5M US bank cards have been hacked: NordVPN

Over 1.5 million US bank cards can be found on the dark web, a recent study from cybersecurity company NordVPN found. According to the study, a total of 1,561,739 American payment card details were found by independent researchers to be for sale on the dark web. Additionally, the average price for an American card on the dark web was $5.80.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Huge subscription fraud campaign hits over 100 million Android users

A widespread Android subscription fraud campaign has been discovered actively stealing from users money. Uncovered by cybersecurity researchers from Zimperium zLabs, the “Dark Herring” campaign consists of some 470 apps, all found in the official Google Play Store. The apps, most of which fall in the entertainment category,...
TECHNOLOGY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy