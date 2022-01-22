ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Snow storm in the Southeast, NFL playoffs: 5 thing you need to know this weekend

By Editors
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1qsx_0dsl4mwm00

Snow storm blasts the Southeast

A winter storm was forecast to bring a miserable mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to parts of the Southeast on Friday and into early Saturday . The winter storm could ice over a large swath of eastern North Carolina and the northeastern corner of South Carolina, while dumping snow around Norfolk, Virginia. The heart of the storm's snow will focus on a region spanning from northeastern North Carolina to southeastern Virginia and the Atlantic beaches of Maryland, where 3 to 6 inches of snow was likely to fall. The storm should move into the Atlantic by Saturday, however, temperatures below freezing will mean untreated roads could remain slippery and hazardous.

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 Things podcast :

Essential workers coming into the U.S. must show proof of vaccination

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Thursday that essential workers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers and nurses, will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination starting Saturday . The United States began allowing fully vaccinated foreign nationals to cross its land borders in November for nonessential purposes such as tourism or visiting friends and family for the first time since March 2020. The new announcement extends the vaccine requirement to essential workers who are not U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents. Unlike those arriving by plane, people arriving by land travel will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

A new landscape for abortion rights nearly 50 years since Roe v. Wade

Saturday marks the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade , which established the constitutional right to abortion care in the United States. Organizations have been spending more and revamping campaign strategies for voter turnout and candidate support for the midterm elections, assuming the U.S. Supreme Court will soon overturn the landmark. Advocates from both sides have cited comments from conservative justices during a December hearing on the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A majority of justices could overturn Roe entirely, or they could uphold the ban and forbid other states from banning abortions earlier than that. A ruling is expected by late June.

Four intriguing matchups highlight weekend of football

Welcome to what many consider the best weekend of the NFL season. The divisional playoffs have featured some of the most epic games in league history, and sports fans can only hope one of this weekend's games can one day be mentioned in the pantheon of football classics like the Minneapolis Miracle and the Cowboys' Hail Mary game . On Saturday, the Cincinnati Bengals face the Tennessee Titans, and the San Francisco 49ers play the Green Bay Packers. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Buffalo Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs. Love talking football? Join our Facebook Group to engage in friendly debate and conversation with fellow fans and USA TODAY's NFL insiders.

Cosby docuseries screens at Sundance Film Festival

Four-part docuseries "We Need To Talk About Cosby," which premieres on Showtime Jan. 30, screens at the Sundance Film Festival Saturday. Directed by comedian and TV host W. Kamau Bell, "Cosby" serves up a compellingly nuanced look at the accused serial sex abuser, USA TODAY's Maria Puente writes. The best thing that could happen from the series, Bell says in an interview with USA TODAY, is that it could create a space for people to talk about and process their conflicted feelings. "The film is an invitation to consider conversations about how to create a safer world and do a better job of listening to people who have been sexually assaulted," Bell says.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Snow storm in the Southeast, NFL playoffs: 5 thing you need to know this weekend

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Massive blizzard set to bury Northeast in snow, send bone-chilling cold to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are gearing up for several feet of snow, while parts of the South are getting ready for the coldest air in years. Through Friday, off of the Carolinas, a storm system will start to strengthen as it lifts north. Over the weekend, the storm is set to explode, potentially dropping more than two feet of snow in spots along the East Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Heavy snow and 70mph winds as nor’easter puts 55 million people under weather warning

Nearly 55 million people were under weather warnings in the US on Saturday as a fierce nor'easter sent 70mph winds and heavy snow from the mid-Atlantic to New England.Several governors declared states of emergency amid fears of blizzard and white-out conditions.There were warnings of power outages, and coastal flooding, while more than 3,000 flights have been cancelled. Between two inches and six inches of snow had fallen in northeastern states by Saturday morning, with forecasters predicting far more in some areas.Rhode Island, which is under a blizzard warning, banned all non-emergency road travel from 8am eastern time on Saturday. Speaking...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Northeast May Be Hit by Bomb Cyclone This Weekend

Those that live in and around the Northeast will likely be impacted by severe weather this weekend. A Nor’easter, or “bomb cyclone,” is scheduled to hit New York City and its surrounding areas beginning later tonight. Meteorologists have predicted a range of outcomes over the last couple...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
AFP

Powerful winter storm slams into eastern US

A powerful winter storm packing heavy snow and high winds pummeled the US East Coast Saturday, forcing the cancellation of thousands of flights as severe weather alerts were sounded across a region of around 70 million people. With blizzard warnings in effect, cities like New York and Boston bore the brunt of the storm Saturday morning, but the far-reaching system also hit the Mid-Atlantic. Freeze alerts were raised as far south as Florida, where the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of "scattered to isolated falling iguanas from trees" as plunging temperatures temporarily paralyzed the large lizards, which can weigh up to 20 pounds (nine kilograms). Salt machines and snowplows crawled along the streets of New York, where as much as four inches (10 centimeters) of snow had fallen by Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Arctic Air Moves In For Weekend Freeze

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Arctic air moves in this weekend in the wake of a powerful cold front forecast to move in late tonight and it may be the coldest air we have seen in over a decade. Temperatures will plummet the 30s and 40s this Sunday. A few showers will be possible Saturday morning as the wind builds. Once the cold front sweeps through, lows fall to the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday and a cold Northwest wind will keep South Florida chilly through Saturday afternoon with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees. Most areas will see highs in the upper...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Nfl Insiders#Ice Storm#Buccaneers#Extreme Weather#Covid#Cdc
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

370K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy