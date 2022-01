CANTON, Ohio — Ohio is one of the latest states to legalize sports betting. Already, we’re learning about companies that want a piece of the multi-billion dollar pie. That includes the Hall of Fame Village at Canton's Pro Football Hall of Fame. Already more than $300 million has been poured into the multi-use sports and entertainment project. This year, we'll see additions to the sports complex completed, along with a new center for performance and fan engagement zone coming later this summer. Now included in that is a sportsbook that will allow fans to bet on the teams they love so much.

CANTON, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO