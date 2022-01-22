ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Go-to place for film lovers’: Birmingham’s Electric cinema reopens

By Jessica Murray Midlands correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10D9VR_0dsl2aZK00

In the 112 years since it began, the Electric cinema in Birmingham has lived through the history of film-making. When it first opened its doors in 1909 it showed silent movies with a piano backing, rolling newsreels and cartoons in the 30s, adult films in the 60s, and blockbusters in the 80s.

But the Covid pandemic nearly marked the end of what is believed to be the UK’s oldest working cinema when its owners decided to sell up after more than a year of continuous closure.

“It was the biggest existential crisis the industry has faced ever. The only time cinemas were forced by law to close was the first two weeks of world war two. So to be closed for 10 months was horrific,” said Kevin Markwick, the cinema’s new owner, who has brought the venue back to life, opening its doors on Friday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Markwick, who also owns an independent cinema in East Sussex, was approached last year by the previous owners to see if he would consider saving the venue. It was the first time he had visited Birmingham, but he took one look at the traditional movie theatre with its art deco frontage and decided to buy it. “There is so much potential here. We can build something really special,” he said.

When he announced the news on social media, he was overwhelmed by the response from people who feared the cinema had disappeared for ever, and the first screenings on Friday quickly sold out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TT9uX_0dsl2aZK00
Kevin Markwick says he wants ‘it to be an old-school cinema experience’. Photograph: Jacob King/PA

A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to get the cinema back in working order, including replacing all the digital cinema equipment – “It does not like being turned off,” Markwick said – and bringing the vintage 35mm projector back to life.

He has plans to improve the venue further and enhance its classic aesthetic, including installing curtains in front of the screen.

“I want it to be an old-school cinema experience,” he said. “It’s important to maintain that heritage, that through-line all the way from Charlie Chaplin through Errol Flynn to Marilyn Monroe, to Rex Harrison, to Arnold Schwarzenegger, to now.”

The first film on the schedule is Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, followed by an eclectic lineup including Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and one of Markwick’s personal favourites, Billy Wilder’s 1960 romantic comedy The Apartment.

“I want to programme it with a mixture of mainstream, art house, old films. Basically, I want to make it a go-to place for film lovers in Birmingham,” he said.

When the Electric first opened on 27 December 1909, it was Birmingham’s first cinema and showed mostly American silent movies before adding sound in 1930. Much of the original building was rebuilt in 1937, and it reopened as a rolling news theatre, the Tatler.

The cinema was rebranded again in the 1960s as the Jacey, mostly showing cartoons, and began showing adult films at the end of the decade to combat declining audiences. It went through various owners throughout the 1980s, before reverting to the Electric in 1993.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOC0z_0dsl2aZK00
The Electric’s manager, Katie Markwick, prepares screen 1 before the cinema reopens. Photograph: Jacob King/PA

While the pandemic has been tough for the cinema industry, Markwick is confident the success of blockbusters such as No Time to Die and the latest Spider-Man offering shows the appetite for cinema is as strong as ever.

“We were hit hard during the pandemic by being forced to close and the studios going off with indecent haste to streaming, leaving us feeling like jilted lovers,” he said. “There was always this slight worry that we’d been abandoned by the film distributors, but obviously they’ve realised what side their bread is buttered on.”

After a hectic few months preparing the cinema for the return of audiences, Markwick said he can’t wait to see a packed house for the first showing.

“I’m as comfortable in a cinema as I am in my own front room. I’ve grown up around cinema and so have my children,” said Markwick, whose daughter Katie will be running the venue full-time. “Like me, she started working as an usher from about 16 years old. We love cinema and know all about it and, hopefully, we know what we’re doing.”

Comments / 0

Related
theface.com

Are people only going to the cinema to avoid spoilers?

As the IP war rages on and streaming services offer even more at-home alternatives for original cinematic storytelling, investment continues to be funnelled into franchises. These sequels, prequels, reboots, remakes and ​“requels” often use nostalgia as a means to entice a four-quadrant audience (male and female, over-and-under-25s) to buy what they’re selling. And it certainly paid off for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Errol Flynn
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Charlie Chaplin
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Billy Wilder
Person
Steven Spielberg
Park Rapids Enterprise

ON FILM: ‘C’mon C’mon’ is moving, heartfelt cinema

Can we pretend Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar was for this movie instead of “Joker”?. Phoenix stars in “C’mon C’mon,” the new film from writer/director Mike Mills. In the film, Phoenix plays Johnny, a podcaster whose show centers on opinions of the youth. Johnny is often traveling across the country because of his job to interview students about their outlook on the world.
MOVIES
KPBS

Digital Gym Cinema reopens to host in-person Sundance films

Digital Gym Cinema has been closed for 20 months. But starting Friday, the facility will be hosting a preview weekend at its new location in East Village, and will be serving as a Sundance Film Festival Satellite Screen. Running a micro-cinema is tough and it is made even tougher when...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinemas#Birmingham#Film Industry#Covid
IndieWire

‘Last Night in Soho’ Proves Why Chung-hoon Chung Is One the Best Cinematographers Working Today

Director Edgar Wright has always enjoyed merging disparate genres and styles in his films, from the combination of mid-life crisis dramedy and sci-fi fantasy of “The World’s End” to the action-musical mashup that is “Baby Driver.” His latest, “Last Night in Soho,” is so audacious and unusual that even the film’s cinematographer struggled for a moment to classify it. “It’s a color noir,” Chung-hoon Chung told IndieWire in a recent interview. “It’s kind of a horror movie, but not really… really, it’s a coming of age story.” Chung’s attempts to define the film and find a style for it began when...
MOVIES
downtownfrederick.org

Cinema Club Film Series – The Color Purple

See the Steven Speilberg classic on the big screen once again. The Color Purple is a 1985 coming-of-age period drama directed by Steven Spielberg, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker and stars Whoopi Goldberg in her breakthrough role. The film tells the story of a young African American girl named Celie Harris and shows the problems African American women experienced during the early 20th century, including domestic violence, poverty, racism, and sexism. Celie is transformed as she finds her self-worth through the help of two strong female companions. The film was nominated for eleven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Goldberg.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
MOVIES
Telegraph

The best places to eat, drink and shop in Birmingham

Birmingham-born Aktar Islam is the chef-proprietor of Birmingham’s Michelin-starred Opheem. When not in the kitchen, he likes to explore the city’s burgeoning gastronomic scene (it boasts the most Michelin stars outside London). “We really do fine dining very well, and they’re individual restaurants, as opposed to part of a group, which is great,” says Islam.
RESTAURANTS
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
WFMZ-TV Online

ArtsQuest announces new "Black Film: Then and Now" cinema series

BETHLEHEM, Pa. | ArtsQuest’s Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas announced it will present a new screening series, Black Film: Then and Now, on Sat., Feb. 19. In addition, The LGBTQ+ Film Series will return on Wed., Feb. 9. Tickets are free to all screenings in both series and can be reserved online.
BETHLEHEM, PA
The Independent

Review: Tim Roth drops out, in paradise, in ‘Sundown’

A man sits on the edge of an infinity pool contemplating his existence in Michel Franco’s “ Sundown.” It’s one of many such ennui-laden images, though the settings get less luxurious as we go along on this strange journey with Neil, a man who decides to drop out of his own life suddenly and with no explanation. Tim Roth in a quiet and intentionally inscrutable turn, plays Neil who is vacationing with family members, Alice (Charlotte Gainsbourg) and teenagers Colin (Samuel Bottomley) and Alexa (Albertine Kotting McMillan) at a tastefully extravagant resort near Acapulco Fans of the beautiful,...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

131K+
Followers
48K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy