International aid reaches Tonga with clean water, supplies

By The Associated Press
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Aid flights from Australia, Japan and New Zealand carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment landed in Tonga over the weekend, as the Pacific nation grapples with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami. The main airport runway has been cleared...

A coronavirus-hit Australian warship docked in Tonga on Wednesday, delivering desperately needed aid to the volcano-and-tsunami-struck nation under strict "no-contact" protocols. Tongan Health Minister Saia Piukala said the crew of the HMAS Adelaide would follow drastic health protocols to ensure the remote Pacific kingdom remains one of the few places in the world still free of Covid-19. "The ship will berth and no contacts will be made. Australians from the ship will unload their cargoes and sail from port," he told reporters. The Adelaide was deployed as part of an international aid effort after the January 15 eruption that generated massive tsunami waves and blanketed the island nation in toxic ash.
Tonga’s government said drinking water was the priority as the clean-up continued a week after a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami. A national emergency team had already distributed 60,000 litres of water to residents, the government said on Saturday. A desalination plant on a New Zealand naval ship that arrived on Friday, capable of producing 70,000 litres a day, has started drawing seawater from Tonga’s harbour.
Three flights from Australia carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment have landed in Tonga as the Pacific nation grapples with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami. Zed Seselja, Australian minister for international development and the Pacific, said planes from other nations, including New Zealand and...
People clean debris following volcanic eruption and tsunami, in Nuku'alofa, Tonga on Tuesday in this picture obtained from social media on Wednesday. (Marian Kupu, Broadcom Broadcasting FM87.5 via REUTERS) — Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes. WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The first aircraft carrying humanitarian supplies arrived in Tonga on...
The first foreign aid planes have arrived in Tonga, bearing much-needed supplies for the Pacific nation which was left devastated by a volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami on Saturday. New Zealand said its military plane landed at Tonga's main airport after workers cleared ash from the runway. Australia also confirmed...
Teams are working desperately to clear ash from Tonga's main airport runway in an effort to get vital supplies to the region following a volcanic eruption. Some 200 people with wheelbarrows and shovels are sweeping the site so flights can deliver food and drinking water to the Pacific islands. New...
The first humanitarian flights are finally on the way to volcano and tsunami-stricken Tonga, five days after the dual disaster cut the Pacific nation off from the rest of the world. Officials in Australia and New Zealand confirmed that two military transport planes should arrive within hours at Tonga's main...
