ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Unlocked: the best beauty products for people with reduced mobility

By Sali Hughes
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRz4L_0dsl1Xpo00
Photograph: Martina Lang/The Guardian

My right arm was out of action for weeks last year and it caused me to ponder again how ill-served those with long-term and more serious motor difficulties are by consumer industries, including beauty. It’s extremely hard to remove shiny screw-top lids, operate pipettes and prise open stiff palettes when you have only one or no working hands.

Despite its feted 2019 inception, Grace Beauty – a brand specialising in stylish ergonomic grips for everyday makeup – has all but vanished, so for the time being, it’s a matter of seeking out existing products with accidental benefits. I found the matte finish of the lids and (refillable) plastic bottles from Skingredients easy to lift off and replace one-handed, and the pumps sufficiently sturdy for good purchase. Skin Good Fats, from £44, a creamy, barrier moisturiser for all skins, is my most used.

Almost all Drunk Elephant products (C-Firma, £52.80, is an outstanding vitamin C serum) feature twist-up pump dispensers that can be operated one-handed and dispensed directly on to the face. Milk Makeup has similarly accessible packaging: its chubby, non-slippery sticks of colour (Mini Lip+Cheek, £16.50, is an essential) can be twisted up easily, then daubed and blended without the need to grip a brush (though Kohl Kreatives has an extensive line of makeup brushes designed for those with motor disabilities, from £8.99).

Sign up to our Inside Saturday newsletter for an exclusive behind the scenes look at the making of the magazine’s biggest features, as well as a curated list of our weekly highlights.

Makeup palettes can be tricky to handle, but Viseart’s Pro and Petits Fours shadows come in gatefold cardboard-lidded palettes that flip open without a clasp, then sit flat, so you won’t have to chase it around the tabletop with a brush. The eyeshadows are impeccable.

To finish the look, Lottie London’s wing edition stamp liner, £5.95, requires less dexterity than a traditional eyeliner. You simply press the rubber stamp nib on to each eyelid for identical feline flicks.

All this comes at a cost, inevitably, and there is gross unfairness in being penalised for the privilege of using everyday items.

Hope came in Olay’s December piloting of its easy-open lid, a limited run of chunky tops with winged handles that will fit all Olay moisturisers, as part of manufacturer P&G’s pledge to make its packaging more accessible for people with disabilities. The new lids are so far available only in North America, but hopes are high for a UK release. Big change comes from huge brands, and this one is overdue.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Newly pregnant? Your life will change – but your skincare need not

At least 10 times a month, I receive a message on social media from an anxious woman unsure about which products she should ditch while pregnant. This is an inevitable consequence of the boom in active skincare ingredients and its resulting landslide of misinformation, coupled with US pregnancy websites and apps so litigation-averse that they seemingly deem everything but air a hazard to the unborn child.
SKIN CARE
The Guardian

A shopping guide to … joyful jumpsuits

The jumpsuit has shifted from an item favoured by only the fashion-committed to a staple loved by all. Frankly, this change is long overdue. There is only one downside to this versatile piece – having to disrobe to go to the loo. There are loads to choose from on...
APPAREL
shefinds

The One Vitamin You Should Be Having Every Morning To Beat Chronic Dry Skin, According To Experts

Dry skin is one of the most common skin struggles, particularly in the cold winter months. Categorized by patchy, flaky areas on the skin and an uncomfortable tight sensation, it’s only natural to search for a solution in any form. While the first line of defense in fighting dry, cracked skin will most likely be your serum and lotion routine, focusing on your diet and supplement routine also has the potential to create visible changes in the texture of your skin. With that in mind, we checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lily Talakoub for her insight on the best vitamin to help support hydrated skin while brightening your complexion.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Products#North America#Skins#Grace Beauty
BGR.com

The best sleep aid is a $34 product proven to work 20x better than anything else

Adult Weighted Blanket Queen Size（15lbs 60"x80"） Heavy Blanket with Premium Glass Beads Rating: 4 Stars A weighted blanket will be smaller that the same size ordinary blanket because it should cover your body ，not your bed.WHY YOU NEED IT: If you too have problems with sleeping, sleep deprivation or even more serious conditions , then we have an item that can help you get the peaceful sleep you have been dreaming of for a long time: the Waowoo weighted blanket. It will give you a comfortable hugging feeling and a sweet dreaming night. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from...
AMAZON
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
TrendHunter.com

15 Complexion-Enhancing Beauty Products

These complexion-enhancing beauty products are optimized to bring out the inner glow of users. NARS, for instance, has launched its Light Reflecting range, which includes two types of best-selling setting powders in four shades, and a Light Reflecting Foundation, offered in 36 shades. The latter product, specifically, acts as a makeup and skincare hybrid that blurs imperfections while protecting the skin from environmental aggressors and blue light.
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

The Best Sunday Riley Products

Sunday Riley — perhaps best known for their iconic Good Genes treatment — has long been one of the buzziest skin care brands around. And while Good Genes is an amazing, does-it-all product that’s well-tolerated by most people, you should never choose a skin care product based on its popularity. Naturally, then, the best Sunday Riley products for you are less about what's trending and more about your specific skin concerns, whether that’s excessive dryness, acne, an uneven-looking skin tone, or something else entirely.
SKIN CARE
fashionisers.com

Important Things To Consider When Buying Beauty Products

Beauty products have always been popular, and they can enhance peoples’ looks and bring out their true radiance. When it comes to buying them, however, there are a lot of things you need to think about. In this article, we’ll tell you what you should keep in mind beforehand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wjhl.com

Best Huda Beauty foundation

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Huda Beauty may be best known for its colorful, high-performing eyeshadow palettes, but the brand has built an impressive range that includes products for the entire face. Their foundations have earned rave reviews for providing a flawless complexion that’s always selfie-ready.
MAKEUP
koreaproductpost.com

On Hope – Creating K-Beauty Products with Best Calming Fragrances

OnHope is the latest Korean lifestyle brand under the Amorepacific umbrella centered around the functional effects of fragrances in self-care and wellness!. The vastness of the Korean beauty industry is beyond comprehension. All its brands offer unique products, which immediately get fans swooning. One parent brand that holds many smaller ones under its umbrella is AMOREPACIFIC. This company has roots in Korean tradition and believes in creating the best beauty products from natural products. They now have a new brand called On Hope which focuses on fragrances. With this, they want to create an atmosphere of wellness in your life.
SKIN CARE
HuffingtonPost

What's The Best Form Of Collagen: Beauty Products Or Supplements?

There’s a great quest for collagen happening these days — at beauty counters, health food stores and in dermatologist offices. But why is this protein so important, and is it possible for us to slather, sip or chew our way into more collagen-rich skin? Dermatologists gave us the facts.
SKIN CARE
Allure

Can Beauty Products Actually Boost Your Mood?

In this installment of Ask the Beauty Expert, senior beauty editor Dianna Mazzone considers why her skin-care routine makes her feel so much… better. Once upon a time, Allure ran advice columns by our favorite beauty pros. In celebration of our 30th anniversary, we're bringing back the tradition — but this time the expert is: us (we've learned a lot over the years). Send your burning (or itching, or otherwise inflamed) questions to beautyexpert@allure.com, and we might answer them in an upcoming story.
SKIN CARE
CNET

Nab 20% off beauty products at Ulta Beauty

It's the second day of a six-day deal where beauty fans can get 20% off qualifying beauty products at Ulta Beauty. Any person buying beauty products in-store or online can get a discount by using the coupon code 954005. If you're going in-store, have the coupon code either printed out or on your phone. And online and in-app shoppers should simply apply the code before checkout.
MAKEUP
The Independent

11 best jewellery gifts for Valentine’s Day that they’ll fall in love with

While it might feel like Christmas was just yesterday, it’s now time to start thinking about gifting for Valentine’s Day. And while the day has traditionally been reserved for a partner, it needn’t be – you may find yourself wanting to treat your gal pal or a relative.Whoever you’re celebrating this 14 February, we think something sparkly goes a little further than flowers. Nothing provides the same amount of joy as a jewellery piece that they will reach for time and again. If chosen well, it’ll be a daily wear that constantly reminds them of you.When gifting jewellery, it’s always worth...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The 21 Best Winter Boots for Men to Help You Survive the Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is in full swing folks, and we’re looking at a long, snowy road ahead for those that live up north. Whether you live in a region where tackling icy driveways and frigid temps are a daily routine, or you pay the occasional visit to a ski town, it’s important you have a solid pair of boots that can handle the elements for this winter (and future cold seasons). And since we’re knee-deep in snow season, there’s no better...
APPAREL
The Guardian

The Guardian

131K+
Followers
48K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy