ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Australian Open 2022 scores LIVE: Dan Evans beaten as Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas go through

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JLNz2_0dsl1V4M00

British interest in singles ended in meek fashion with a straight-sets defeat for Dan Evans against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. Evans had won their only previous meeting on the same courts 12 months ago to claim his only ATP Tour title but a repeat never looked on the cards here from the moment he dumped a forehand volley into the net to lose the opening set. Auger-Aliassime had spent eight hours on court in his first two rounds but Evans was unable to make this an extended stay on John Cain Arena, going down 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 in just an hour and 53 minutes.

World number two Daniil Medvedev swept aside Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open and stay on track for a second successive Grand Slam title. Van de Zandschulp, ranked 57th in the world, was the only player to take a set off the Russian when the pair met in their previous meeting at last year’s US Open, which Medvedev went on to win for his first major title.

Follow for live updates and scores from day six of the Australian Open and the third round:

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tennis-Tsitsipas feels 'targetted' over on-court coaching

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas feels he is unfairly targetted by officials over on-court coaching and said that it should be allowed anyway, after his Australian Open semi-final loss to Daniil Medvedev on Friday. During his defeat to Medvedev at the Rod Laver Arena, the Greek world number four was...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open favourite Daniil Medvedev survives major scare to book semi-final spot

Daniil Medvedev saved a match point and recovered from two sets to love down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach his fifth grand slam semi-final at the Australian Open.Another night of high drama at Melbourne Park saw the title favourite pushed to the brink before turning the match around to win 6-7 (4) 3-6 7-6 (2) 7-5 6-4 and set up a rematch of last year’s semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas“I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievable, serving unbelievable,” said Medvedev.“I didn’t really know what to do. I don’t know if you’re going to like this but...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Meek
ClutchPoints

Rafael Nadal’s shocking admission ahead of Australian Open final vs Daniil Medvedev

In the history of men’s professional tennis, only three people have achieved 20 career grand slam titles. All are still currently playing but only Rafael Nadal entered into this year’s Australian Open. With Novak Djokovic facing well-publicized visa issues due to COVID-19 and Roger Federer still out due to injury, Nadal has used that to his advantage and now sits just one win shy of sole possession of first place. Despite playing at such a high level, a foot injury that has sidelined him since May and a bout with COVID-19 in December actually caused Nadal to consider retirement before shifting gears to this year’s action.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Medvedev furious: "Chair umpire, are you stupid?"

Daniil Medvedev reached the final of the Australian Open 2022 after winning in 4 sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas, and is now waiting for Rafael Nadal on Sunday. Despite some problems, which almost completely stratifies in the central part of the second set, the Russian manages to find more quantity and quality from the baseline, but above all to conserve more energy.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#British#Atp Tour#Dutch#Grand Slam#Russian
The Independent

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev both striving for history-making victory

Daniil Medvedev finds himself the man in the way of history once again as he prepares to take on Rafael Nadal in the final of the Australian Open.Victory for Nadal at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2009 would make him the first man ever to win a 21st grand slam title and move him clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.Nadal is the last of the trio to have a shot at 21, with Federer missing two match points against Djokovic in the Wimbledon final of 2019 before the Serbian had his chance at the US Open last...
TENNIS
The Independent

21 or 2/2? Nadal, Medvedev chase history at Australian Open

Since Wimbledon ended last July, there's been so much discussion in tennis about the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles.The focus has been almost entirely on Novak Djokovic s bid; almost none of it on Rafael Nadal With the first Grand Slam title of 2022 to be determined Sunday, it's Nadal who is just one win away.He’ll play the Australian Open final against U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev who is aiming for back-to-back major titles and his own, albeit smaller, piece of history.So long in the making, so many months off the tour for Nadal, and...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
The Independent

Australian Open 2022 LIVE result: Ashleigh Barty defeats Danielle Collins to clinch title

Ashleigh Barty brilliantly fulfilled her country’s expectations by defeating Danielle Collins to become the first home player for 44 years to win an Australian Open singles title.The world number one recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to clinch a 6-3 7-6 (2) victory over first-time grand slam finalist Collins and claim her third grand slam title.She ends the long reign of 1978 champion Chris O’Neil as the last home winner of the women’s or men’s singles and, by maintaining her perfect record in slam finals, becomes the only active player other than Serena Williams to have won major...
TENNIS
The Independent

Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

Ash Barty will no longer need to overthink the 1970s when she prepares for the Australian Open.The top-ranked Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to beat Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the final on Saturday night, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament.Barty is the first Australian women's singles champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. She was the first homegrown player to reach the final since Wendy Turnbull in 1980.The pressure is off the 25-year-old Aussie who has made a remarkable career comeback after taking time off —...
TENNIS
Reuters

Streetfighter Collins bows out with defiance

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Dressed in black for her first Grand Slam final, Danielle Collins looked the part as she sought to play the villain and wreck local hero Ash Barty's coronation at the Australian Open on Saturday. For a giddy half-hour as she stormed to a 5-1 lead...
TENNIS
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis win Australian Open men’s doubles

Nick Kyrgios won his first grand slam title with close friend Thanasi Kokkinakis in the men’s doubles at the Australian Open.Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have enjoyed a brilliant run at Melbourne Park, carried to the final by a wave of raucous support, and it culminated in a 7-5 6-4 victory over fellow Australians Matt Ebden and Max Purcell in front of a packed crowd on Rod Laver Arena.The pair celebrated with a chest bump as they became the first all-Australian pair to win the title since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1997.Kyrgios and Kokkinakis came through the junior ranks together and won the Wimbledon boys’ title together nine years ago.“What a week,” said Kokkinakis. “Nick, I love you brother. I can honestly say we did not expect to even come close to this.”Kyrgios added: “This week has been a dream come true and I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. I’m just super happy. I don’t know how we’re doing this or what’s going on.”
TENNIS
The Independent

Ashleigh Barty brings the good times back for Australian tennis

Ashleigh Barty’s Australian Open victory has not only made her the first home singles champion for 44 years, but also the most successful Australian singles player in four decades.Barty defeated American Danielle Collins 6-3 7-6 (2) to emulate Chris O’Neil, who won her only grand slam title in Melbourne in 1978.It was Barty’s third slam title from her third final having also won the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon last summer.🇦🇺 Two generations. Two icons. 💙@ashbarty • #AusOpen • #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/rPQHW6vUJ7— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2022For a country that dominated tennis for much of the 1950s, 60s and 70s,...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

464K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy