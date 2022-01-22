Australian Open 2022 scores LIVE: Dan Evans beaten as Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas go through

British interest in singles ended in meek fashion with a straight-sets defeat for Dan Evans against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. Evans had won their only previous meeting on the same courts 12 months ago to claim his only ATP Tour title but a repeat never looked on the cards here from the moment he dumped a forehand volley into the net to lose the opening set. Auger-Aliassime had spent eight hours on court in his first two rounds but Evans was unable to make this an extended stay on John Cain Arena, going down 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 in just an hour and 53 minutes.

World number two Daniil Medvedev swept aside Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open and stay on track for a second successive Grand Slam title. Van de Zandschulp, ranked 57th in the world, was the only player to take a set off the Russian when the pair met in their previous meeting at last year’s US Open, which Medvedev went on to win for his first major title.

Follow for live updates and scores from day six of the Australian Open and the third round: