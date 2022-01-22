How Meat Loaf got his nickname: Rock legend’s multitude of explanations

The actor, singer, and songwriter Meat Loaf died on Thursday, reportedly from complications owing to COVID-19. Given his penchant for dramatics, it feels appropriate, somehow, that people struggled to say for sure how old he was—probably seventy-four, but possibly seventy, or maybe twenty-five, or a hundred. Meat Loaf was an instinctive and jubilant raconteur, a guy who traded in outrageous stories. Over time, his waggishness came to be my favorite thing about him. In 2016, the Washington Post reported on the various fibs that he’d fed sportswriters about his fantasy-football prowess; he once told ESPN that he played golf with a crew of men with meat-adjacent names (Chili, Stew, Chuck, and Frank). Humor and intrigue are central to Meat Loaf’s music, which combines the canned bravado of a certain strain of musical theatre with the canned bravado of a certain strain of rock and roll: the notes are long, the choruses are thundering, the gestures are enormous. His début album, the sprawling and preposterous “Bat Out of Hell,” from 1977, remains one of the best-selling records of all time. Meat Loaf sold more than a hundred million albums over a five-decade career, and appeared in many films, including “Fight Club” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

