How Meat Loaf got his nickname: Rock legend’s multitude of explanations

By Julius Young
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews of rock and roll singer Meat Loaf’s death at age 74 was a shock that caught many by surprise. As the Broadway performer and "Bat Out of Hell" crooner receives a much-deserved send-off from a who’s who of Hollywood and showbiz, one part of the late "Hair" star's life –...

Fox News

Meat Loaf’s wife, daughter speak out about ‘gut-wrenching’ grief in the wake of his death

Meat Loaf’s wife, Deborah Aday, discussed the late rocker’s final moments and offered some details about their love story following his death at age 74. A representative for the musician, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, confirmed on Facebook Friday that he died surrounded by his wife and daughters, Pearl and Amanda, along with close friends. Speaking exclusively to People just days after losing her husband, Deborah described the grief she’s experiencing after seeing her husband take "his last breath."
The Independent

Meat Loaf death: How the iconic singer got his unusual stage name

The singer known as Meat Loaf, who was behind hits including “Bat Out Of Hell”, has died aged 74.News of his death was announced on a post shared to his official Facebook page, stating that “the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight” (20 January).His wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends were with the singer in the hours leading up to his death.Meat Loaf’s birth name was Marvin Lee Aday, but he later officially changed it to Michael/ He was behind other songs including the 1993 hit “I’d Do Anything for Love”.Prior to his career as a...
Popculture

Meat Loaf's Daughter Writes Touching Tribute After Rock Legend's Death at 74

A day after it was reported that rock star Meat Loaf had died, his daughter Pearl Aday paid tribute to him on social media. According to Entertainment Tonight, Aday honored her father by posting a short but sweet message on Instagram on Saturday morning. Meat Loaf, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, died on Thursday at the age of 74. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his daughters, Pearl and Amanda Aday, and his wife, Deborah Gillespie.
bloody-disgusting.com

R.I.P. Meat Loaf, Rock Legend and ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Star Passes Away at 74

If losing Bob Saget wasn’t big enough of a blow, today we say goodbye to rock legend Meat Loaf, the Canadian musician behind Bat Out of Hell, one of the best-selling albums of all time, who was also a well-respected actor in his lengthy and remarkable career. He passed away at the age of 74, according to a statement on his verified Facebook page.
StyleCaster

Here’s What Meat Loaf’s Real Name Was & How He Came Up With His Stage Name

It’s hard to see him with any other name, but Meat Loaf‘s real name and the story behind it is almost as fascinating as how he came to be known as one of America’s classic dinner dishes. Meat Loaf was born in Dallas, Texas, on September 27, and was the only child of Wilma Artie, a school teacher, and Orvis Wesley Aday, a former police officer. After he attended the University of North Texas, Meat Loaf—who had acted in musicals like Where’s Charley? and The Music Man in high school—moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music. While in...
fox5ny.com

Meatloaf inspired rock star's dad to give Meat Loaf his stage name

NEW YORK - Rock star and actor Meat Loaf passed away Thursday after becoming ill with COVID-19. He was 74 years old. Born Marvin Lee Aday in Dallas, Texas, the singer behind the mega-selling "Bat Out of Hell" album and the iconic songs "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad" and "Paradise By the Dashboard Light," used the stage name Meat Loaf. Its alleged origins range from his weight to a favorite recipe of his mother’s.
ourcommunitynow.com

BREAKING: Rock Legend Meat Loaf Has Died

The singer was 74 years old. Rock legend Meat Loaf (born Marvin Lee Aday) has died. He was 74 years old. Best-known for "Bat Out of Hell," Meat Loaf died on Thursday night, as confirmed by his manager Michael Greene. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat...
People

Rock Legend Meat Loaf Dead at 74: 'Don't Ever Stop Rocking'

Legendary rocker and actor Meat Loaf has died, PEOPLE confirms. He was 74. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," Meat Loaf's agent Michael Green said in a statement to PEOPLE.
The New Yorker

Meat Loaf Ascends to Rock Heaven

The actor, singer, and songwriter Meat Loaf died on Thursday, reportedly from complications owing to COVID-19. Given his penchant for dramatics, it feels appropriate, somehow, that people struggled to say for sure how old he was—probably seventy-four, but possibly seventy, or maybe twenty-five, or a hundred. Meat Loaf was an instinctive and jubilant raconteur, a guy who traded in outrageous stories. Over time, his waggishness came to be my favorite thing about him. In 2016, the Washington Post reported on the various fibs that he’d fed sportswriters about his fantasy-football prowess; he once told ESPN that he played golf with a crew of men with meat-adjacent names (Chili, Stew, Chuck, and Frank). Humor and intrigue are central to Meat Loaf’s music, which combines the canned bravado of a certain strain of musical theatre with the canned bravado of a certain strain of rock and roll: the notes are long, the choruses are thundering, the gestures are enormous. His début album, the sprawling and preposterous “Bat Out of Hell,” from 1977, remains one of the best-selling records of all time. Meat Loaf sold more than a hundred million albums over a five-decade career, and appeared in many films, including “Fight Club” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
Dallas Observer

The Sheer Perfection of Meat Loaf’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Theater

There can never be another Meat Loaf. The artist, who was born in Dallas in 1947 as Marvin Lee Aday and died Thursday at the age of 74, was a singular cultural icon whose talents ranged wide but shined brightest in his own artistry. If you live in the United States, there’s a 1-in-20 chance that at his moment, there’s a copy of some form of Bat Out of Hell in your music collection. That album, the fourth best-selling of all-time, is a monument to Meat Loaf’s unique approach to inhabiting any performative medium.
San Angelo LIVE!

For Crying Out Loud, We Thank You – Rock Opera Legend Meat Loaf Dead at 74

LOS ANGELES, CA – Meat Loaf, the 70s rock opera legend and one of the first to perform full length music videos who is best known for his album, "Bat Out of Hell," which is one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died at age 74, according to a statement on his verified Facebook page. Meat Loaf was born Marvin Lee Aday in Dallas. Meat Loaf's two biggest albums -- 1977's "Bat Out of Hell" and the 1993 follow-up "Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell" -- produced numerous hit singles which were also among the first music videos, including "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of…
