Cardano investors holding between 10K and 1M coins more than doubled their ADA bags since the market correction began. The most recent price plummets in the cryptocurrency market have not deterred large investors from accumulating more portions of certain assets. This became evident for Cardano’s native token, as on-chain data revealed that some ADA wallets have more than doubled their holdings in less than two weeks.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO