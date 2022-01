Finn Whelan scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Glen Rock to a victory at home over West Essex-Caldwell, 5-2, at the Ice House in Hackensack. Braden VanSickle recorded one goal and two assists while Brennan Visokey and Parker Dupuis added a goal apiece for Glen Rock (6-5-2), which bounced back after going winless over the course of its previous six games.

GLEN ROCK, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO