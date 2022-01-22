Arkansas Tech drops doubleheader to Southwestern Oklahoma

The Norfolk High basketball teams endured a doubleheader sweep at the hands of home-team Columbus last night in games heard on 106 KIX. The Panther boys dropped a 62-52 overtime decision to the Discoverers. Norfolk led 16-6 after the first quarter, 29-16 at halftime, 37-29 after three quarters, and then Columbus outscored the Panthers 23-15 in the fourth quarter to force overtime at 52-52. The Discoverers then shutout Norfolk 10-0 in the extra four minute session. Norfolk, who has now lost five games in a row to drop to 2-13, were led by Kamari Moore's 31 points and seven rebounds and Jack Borgmann's twelve points. Columbus' Sam Kwapnioski led three players in double figures for his team with 18 points and four rebounds. The Discoverers are now 5-10 on the year.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO