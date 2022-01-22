Randy Orton: "RKO is starting to give me problems"

Randy Orton was a recent guest of The Ringer Wrestling Show, where he recalled a promo that particularly impressed Vince McMahon. The Viper admitted that for a long part of his career, he didn’t reach his full potential as a talker: “I was never a promo guy. I think I knew I was never a promo guy, and I just kind of coasted through my promos. The fact that I did that for so long like it’s a little embarrassing that I didn’t have more pride in my body of work. I used to get offended, like I’d hear Stone Cold Steve Austin say that I had a bad promo, you know, like ‘what the hell? no, I don’t,’ They were passable but I think he could tell I wasn’t giving it my all, and I wasn’t, and I almost don’t even know why. It was like I had a mental block because I knew I couldn’t be as entertaining as The Rock, or I had a mental block because I knew I couldn’t be as believable as an ass-kicker as Stone Cold Steve Austin.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO