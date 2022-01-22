ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Regina King’s Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dies By Suicide

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Cassius
Cassius
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C4FvN_0dsl0RVF00

Source: Kevin Mazur/AMA2019 / Getty

R egina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. has died by suicide . He just turned 26 on Wednesday (Jan.19).

LoveBScott broke the tragic news, and PEOPLE confirmed the death of Regina King’s only child from her previous marriage with record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King said in a statement sent to PEOPLE . “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Alexander Jr. followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a deejay. Talking about her son to the magazine, King described him as “an amazing young man.” Even with all of her accolades throughout her career, it was Alexander Jr. whom she was most proud of, saying he was her most significant source of pride. King, who wasn’t shy about admitting how hard being a single parent was after separating from her husband in 2007, stated nothing was more potent than the love she had for her son.

Celebrating King hitting the half-century mark, Alenxander Jr. paid tribute to his mother with a touching Instagram post. In the caption, he wrote:”

Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain’t got s— on you, your the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY!!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by desduné (@desdunemjv)

Alexander Jr. also supported King by accompanying her to award shows and hitting red carpets. At the 2019 Golden Globes, he told E! News that King was a “super mom,” adding, “She doesn’t really let bad work days or anything come back and ruin the time that we have. It’s really awesome to have a mother who I can enjoy spending time with.”

Social media responded to shocking news by showering King with thoughts, prayers, love, and light.

Some social media users were not pleased with LoveBScott breaking the news in such a manner. “Next time let a family be able to get the news, process it, & a statement or something be made. as journalists i know we like to be the first ones to break the news -some circumstances, it’s just not appropriate. Regina King doesn’t deserve this. & then you pin the tweet? gross,” one Twitter user wrote.

Cassius Life sends our deepest condolences to Regina King and her family.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2019 / Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Rocha
Person
Regina King
Person
Loni Love
Person
Jemele Hill
Person
Marc Lamont Hill
Person
Kevin James
Person
Sherrilyn Ifill
Fox News

Audrey Hepburn’s son reacts to news of Rooney Mara playing ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ star in biopic

Audrey Hepburn’s son is speaking out amid news that Rooney Mara is playing the late actress in a new biopic. On Thursday, Variety confirmed that a film about the iconic actress starring the 36-year-old is in the works at Apple. Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino of "Call Me by Your Name" fame is attached to the project with Mara producing. "The Giver" co-writer Michael Mitnick is also on board to write the script.
CELEBRITIES
nationalblackguide.com

Hallelujer!! | Watch the Trailer for Tyler Perry's a Madea Homecoming

Synopsis: Madea's back — hallelujer! Tyler Perry returns with everyone's favorite character in TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA HOMECOMING, the newest film in the MADEA franchise set to debut on Netflix. Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea's great-grandson's college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. The film features all-stars of the MADEA franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O'Carroll, who matches Madea's comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Golden Globes
weisradio.com

Halle Berry fakes a wedding; Lori Harvey calls Michael B. Jordan her “Babydaddy,” and more

Halle Berry has been married three times, and on New Year’s Day, she had people all around the world convinced she had tied the knot for a fourth time. The Oscar and Emmy winner shared a pair of pictures of with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, captioning the images, “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” The first snapshot featured the couple sharing a kiss at an altar overlooking the water below.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Stayed in ‘A Star Is Born’ Character for Years: ‘Insanity Is Subjective’

There’s nothing “Shallow” about Lady Gaga’s performances, thanks to her expertly honed method acting techniques. The “House of Gucci” star admitted during Variety‘s Actors on Actors roundtable opposite Jake Gyllenhaal that she often stays in character for months, even years, at a time. “I would actually say playing a character for me is like living one long song, one long song that lasts for months,” Gaga explained. “For ‘A Star Is Born,’ it was years for me.” Yet Gaga was more than ready to shed her “House of Gucci” persona after playing convicted killer Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered the murder of her ex-husband,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

[WATCH] Netflix Releases the Trailer for ‘A Madea Homecoming’

Madea is on her way back to your screen. The character created and played by Tyler Perry will make her Netflix debut in A Madea’s Homecoming. Madea’s back — hallelujer! Tyler Perry returns with everyone’s favorite character in TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA HOMECOMING, the newest film in the MADEA franchise set to debut on Netflix. Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. The film features all-stars of the MADEA franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll, who matches Madea’s comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
MOVIES
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas' Chido Nwokocha Thinks Gary Can Evolve Like Zac Did: 'He's Not Beyond Redemption'

Gary is the villain everyone loves to hate on Tyler Perry’s Sistas, but he’s not irredeemable, insists Chido Nwokocha, the actor who has brought the baddie to life for four seasons. “He’s not beyond redemption,” Nwokocha passionately tells TVLine about his character on the beloved BET series. “My hope is that in the next season or two, we’ll get to watch him evolve into a better man. Maybe by Season 6, fans will say, ‘I like Gary. He’s come a long way.’ Look at Zac. That brother has had an amazing come up.” While Nwokocha, whose past credits include Days of Our...
CELEBRITIES
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
646
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy