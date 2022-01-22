ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Water rights board faces urgent task list

By JOHN MCLAUGHLIN
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 7 days ago

A new water management board for the Flathead Reservation faces a hefty punch list of to-dos ahead of registering scores of pre-existing water rights now under its purview.

Meanwhile, time is ticking away to register those rights with the board, and some have only until March 16 to file.

Mary Price, tribal compact implementation team member, told the Inter Lake the group also has issued a stay on new tribal water applications on the reservation.

The Flathead Reservation Water Management Board held its inaugural meeting Thursday. Soon to be a five-person board with an additional ex-officio member, it was created following passage of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes water compact last year.

A bipartisan deal, the compact settled a decades-long dispute over water rights in western Montana and on the reservation.

Under the compact, the tribes relinquished claim to most off-reservation waters.

The tribes then received 211 water rights on the reservation, 10 water rights outside of the reservation and co-ownership of 58 other claims, according to past Inter Lake reporting.

Ahead of regular business Thursday, CSKT Vice-Chair Leonard Two Teeth stressed unity.

“This has been a long time coming,” Two Teeth said. “It’s been a long road for all of us, and now we realize that … we all have to work together, because it’s going to benefit all of us.”

First on tap for the board will be several musts to get tribal water rights administration underway.

Those items include interviewing and appointing two additional board members, establishing a permanent office, deciding when the board officially meets and where, and interviewing and hiring several key staff members — namely, the engineer to whom rights registrations are submitted for review.

Until those and other tasks are completed, the water board — which grants final approval — lacks the ability to register new and pre-existing water rights within the reservation, board and staff members explained during the inaugural meeting.

On Thursday, the board unanimously passed several measures to get those processes started. Specific dates were not set.

As far as registering pre-existing water uses, eligible rights must have existed by Sept. 17, 2021, the effective date of the compact, according to materials provided during the meeting.

Pre-existing rights must also qualify under tribal and state-law based registration provisions within the Unitary Administration and Management Ordinance, also effective Sept. 17, 2021, according to the materials.

UAMO for short, the lengthy ordinance comprises the body of law now governing “all aspects of water uses” on the reservation, whether granted by tribal, state or federal authorities, according to the document.

Enacted by the tribal council and state, the ordinance replaces state water rights regulation on the reservation, Price said Thursday.

“You heard also, earlier, about unity, that this is an opportunity for everybody here to come together under the umbrella of one water law, ” she told the board.

Tribes, tribal members or allottees with pre-existing water rights were given five years of the compact’s effective date to register with the board, according to the meeting materials.

Pre-existing state-based water rights on the reservation for others — known as “previously unrecorded existing uses” — were given a limited 180 days to register with the board, according to the materials.

That filing deadline is set for March 16. Price told the Inter Lake after the meeting that nontribal members will not be granted new water uses within the reservation.

The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation additionally was required to register certain filed but not processed water rights within 30 days of the compact’s effective date.

Business remains otherwise unchanged for water rights applications with the DNRC outside of the reservation.

Arne Wick, DNRC compact program manager, told the board Thursday that the department is at least receiving the state-based registrations for pre-existing rights until the board is up and running.

Those registrations, however, will not be reviewed or approved by the DNRC, Wick said. Only the water board will approve them, he said.

Water board and staff members, a mix of appointed tribal and state employees, stressed Thursday that the water board deadlines remain firm for registrations within reservation bounds, even if the board is not yet fully operational.

“So that 180 days, that’s a hard timeline,” Wick told the board. “If something comes in a little after that, the DNRC — in care for the board — Missoula regional office and the Kalispell office won’t receive those.”

The compact was enacted by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary.

So far, two board members were appointed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, and two members were appointed by the CSKT Tribal Council.

A fifth appointment by the board and the ex-officio member appointed by Haaland have not yet been announced, though the board will soon be interviewing recommendations made for the fifth appointment.

For his turn, Gianforte appointed Kalispell geologist Roger Noble and Polson attorney Kenneth Pitt.

The CSKT Tribal Council appointed Teresa Wall-McDonald, director of human resources for Salish Kootenai College, and Clayton Matt, director of Tribal Services.

Additionally, the compact created a $1.9 billion trust to settle claims and refurbish the Flathead Indian Irrigation Project.

The compact also returned to tribal ownership the 19,000-acre Bison Range in Sanders and Lake counties. Neither items were mentioned Thursday.

Montana lawmakers passed legislation approving the compact in 2015.

The agreement was initially introduced in Congress by Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in 2016, and then reintroduced in December 2019 by Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

Nearly 70 people attended the board’s first meeting Thursday, with another roughly 100 attending via web conference.

Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras attended the meeting, in place of Gianforte.

“This is an important day,” Juras said ahead of regular business Thursday.

“The governor’s office recognizes the importance of moving forward to start the process of making water right applications [and] permits available,” she said.

Reporter John McLaughlin can be reached at 758-4439 or jmclaughlin@dailyinterlake.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Inter Lake

Montana GOP minority continues press for election investigation

A group of Republican state lawmakers identifying themselves as an “ad hoc election integrity committee” convened Tuesday at a hotel in downtown Helena to hear presentations and public comment questioning the security of Montana’s elections. One of those lawmakers, Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Stevensville, told Montana Free Press that the meeting, which was not a legislatively sponsored event, was designed to collect public comment on an issue legislative leadership and other elected officials have declined to address.  “This enabled our citizens to talk to us and share their election experiences with us,” Manzella said. “It gave us an opportunity to get it...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Punitive measures hold back needed housing

The “bold housing” initiative proposed by the Daily Inter Lake editorial board (Jan. 23) is a welcomed, albeit late, alarm bell that needs a few term definitions before it can proceed. First off, affordable housing is not the issue. It is housing affordability. Affordable housing are specific units built for or subsidized to be affordable. A case in point is the Tiebucker’s subdivision in Somers where I did the subdivision for the Northwest Montana Human Resources. This subdivision created 60 lots that were all owner-built homes in coordination with Habitat for Humanity. Housing affordability, on the other hand, is a measure of...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for January, 29 2022

No. 28305 Public Notice: On or after February 6th, 2022, Ranger Storage LLC will have a public auction. Gardner Auction Service will conduct the auction at 200 United Drive, Kalispell MT 59901 and at gardnerauction.com. To be sold for cash, the personal items stored at Ranger Storage, 4181 Hwy 93 S Kalispell, MT by the following persons: Cody Kramer, Christopher Worm, and that have received notice per MCA 70-6-420. Ranger Storage office: 282 Fourth Ave WN, Kalispell, MT 59901. Phone 406-755-1102 January 29, February 5, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________ No. 28306 NOTICE FOR PUBLIC COMMENT REQUEST FOR FLOODPLAIN DEVELOPMENT...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Montana Republicans seek leniency on vaccine mandates

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's governor and its two Republican members of Congress are asking the Biden administration to grant exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate to federally funded health care facilities where losing unvaccinated staff might jeopardize access to medical care. Gov. Greg Gianforte, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale made the request Wednesday in a letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. "Like many states across the nation, Montana is already facing labor shortages, especially in the healthcare industry,...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Government
City
Polson, MT
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Montanans should be confident in PSC expertise

For the past eight year I served on the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee, six as Chair. When combined with my eight years in the House, I have spent more time evaluating the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) regulatory duties and commissioners than anyone in the legislature. For the unfamiliar, the PSC consists of five members, each elected from a distinct geographic Montana district, whose primary charge is keeping your lights on and power costs low. Over the last two decades I have watched the Montana PSC descend into a state of dysfunctionality. Rather than focus on its regulatory role, it...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Rosendale asks court to dismiss campaign finance lawsuit

BILLINGS (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana is asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges his campaign and the National Rifle Association illegally worked together to run ads during his unsuccessful 2018 race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. The gun control group Giffords filed the lawsuit in November, alleging the NRA and its affiliates worked with Rosendale's campaign and produced nearly $400,000 in campaign ads criticizing Tester's votes on three U.S. Supreme Court nominees. The lawsuit argues that Rosendale and the NRA hired the same company for their ad buys that could have...
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Judge may suspend mustang roundup in Nevada; suit pending

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge is considering temporarily suspending the capture of wild horses in Nevada where their advocates say the federal government is "needlessly and recklessly" killing free-roaming mustangs in violation of U.S. laws. U.S. District Judge Miranda Du says she expects to rule by Monday, maybe sooner, on the advocates' request for an emergency court order pending another hearing next week to learn more about the potential danger of roundup near the Utah state line. The Bureau of Land Management insists it must gather the mustangs before the end of February — one of several scheduled on an...
NEVADA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Idaho wolf population holding steady, wildlife officials say

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's wolf population remained steady at about 1,500 last year, state wildlife managers said Thursday. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game made the population estimate public during an Idaho Fish and Game Commission meeting. Wildlife officials said the estimate represents wolf numbers during August, and is based in part on information from a system of hundreds of trail cameras scattered around the state in wolf habitat. Officials said the state's wolf population each year for the last three years has fluctuated from a high approaching roughly 1,800 in May when wolf pups are born and down to a...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Greg Gianforte
Daily Inter Lake

Fugitive wanted in Washington, Idaho arrested in Montana

SUPERIOR (AP) — A fugitive wanted after a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts in Washington and Idaho was arrested while hiding in a camper in western Montana on Friday morning, Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said. Jesse Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Washington, was on the run for a week after he was suspected of stealing a vehicle and other items in east Snohomish County, Washington. He eventually fled the scene of an accident last Friday. The next day, officers chased him into the woods near Gold Bar, Washington, but he got away. He got into another accident in Chelan County, Washington,...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Commission tables septic facilities for further review

The Flathead County Commission hit pause Tuesday on a proposed contract to plan for and design a regional septic waste plant and biosolids composting facility. With an unanimous vote, the commission decided to table the contract for an unspecified amount of time to further review the proposed nearly $700,000 agreement. Commissioner Pam Holmquist said after the meeting that the board could revisit the contract as early as next week. The agreement would be with HDR Engineering in Billings and spearhead efforts to curb mounting waste and litter concerns in the valley. “ … I have more questions than answers at this point,” Holmquist...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Health department suspends contact tracing, quarantines

The Flathead City-County Health Department will no longer perform Covid-19 contact tracing or recommend quarantine measures in the general population, the department announced Tuesday. According to a health department press release, the highly contagious omicron variant has made contact tracing difficult and ineffective, as new daily cases reach record highs in Montana and across the U.S. “It’s time to change what we’re doing,” Flathead County Health Officer Joe Russell told the Inter Lake. The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials and the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists have both recommended that health departments transition away from universal case investigation and...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Rights#Water Board#Water Management#Water Resources#Water Conservation#Flathead#The Confederated Salish#Kootenai Tribes#Cskt#Teeth
Daily Inter Lake

Commission to review contract for septic waste, biosolids facilities

The Flathead County Commission will review Tuesday a nearly $700,000 design contract for facilities to help stymie mounting sewage issues. To include odor control measures, the proposed contract is with HDR Engineering in Billings to select potential sites and design facilities for a new regional septage treatment and biosolids composting operation. The meeting starts at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday with public comment. The commission meets at the Flathead County Courthouse, 800 S. Main St. in Kalispell. Waste treatment would also include effluent disposal. The biosolids composting facility would service the septage plant, as well as Kalispell, Whitefish and Columbia Falls, according to the...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Library trustees to review proposed director’s contract

Trustees for ImagineIF Libraries are expected Thursday to review a proposed contract for its newly approved director — one who could cost the system its state accreditation and roughly $30,000 in annual funding. In a 3-2 decision earlier this month, the system’s board of trustees voted to hire Ashley Cummins from Alabama, where she had been completing a bachelor’s degree and planning to earn a master’s. She now works as director of a small rural library in Russellville, Ala. Accreditation with the Montana State Library requires directors to have already achieved at least a master’s degree. Montana State Librarian Jennie Stapp told...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Daily Inter Lake

Federal voting bill undermines Montanans

If there’s one thing Montanans are about, it’s common sense. We work hard, play by the rules and don’t like when Washington elites impose laws that go against what works for Montana. That’s why I fought against President Biden and the Democrats’ attempt to pass their partisan bill to enact a federal takeover of elections every step of the way — because what they were trying to do didn’t make sense, and it’s not what Montanans wanted. In Montana, thanks to the leadership of Governor Greg Gianforte and Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, the Montana legislature passed election integrity laws...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Daily Inter Lake

Montana jobless rate hits another record low

Montana’s unemployment rate hit a new record low in December, dropping 0.3 percentage points to end the year at 2.5%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The number of unemployed Montanans is at its lowest level since data collection began in 1976, according to a press release from Gov. Greg Gianforte's office. The number of unemployed Montanans also dropped to a record low of 13,689, falling by 1,719 from November. Flathead County's unemployment rate was at 2.3% in December, with about 48,679 currently employed. That's up about 4,000 compared to last year. Lincoln County's unemployment rate is 3.9%, and Lake County...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Contested races emerge as candidate filing opens

Whitefish Republican Rep. John Fuller has offered his name for a contested Senate District 4 seat against Kyle Waterman, a Kalispell Democrat who lost a state senate bid last November. The Senate District 4 seat is currently held by Mark Blasdel, a Kalispell Republican who will term out in 2023. This year’s candidate filings for legislative and nonlegislative seats opened Jan. 13. Statewide, 81 candidates filed on opening day of registration, according to Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen. The filing deadline is set for 5 p.m. on March 14. Republicans maintain a sweeping 31-19 majority over Democrats in the Montana State Senate...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor Jan. 23

Concealed carry William Fry’s letter on Jan. 15, where he writes that “this new right to carry law... gives citizens who may be an easy target for criminals the right to... protect themselves.” What Mr. Fry and many other people (including our esteemed AG and governor) seem to forget is that we already possessed said right. However, with such a right comes a great deal of responsibility, namely, the responsibility to arm oneself not only with a concealed firearm, but with the knowledge and training to know when and how to use it, and what to do afterwards. A prerequisite for...
WHITEFISH, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Co-op's public affairs specialist focuses on giving back

Courtney Stone sees her position as public affairs specialist at Flathead Electric Cooperative as a way of becoming more involved in her community. Stone is no stranger to the Flathead Valley, having lived here for roughly two decades along with working in her previous position as marketing director at Glacier Guides and Montana Raft Company. She has many connections through her professional career and as a mom, but she’s excited about the new opportunities she sees in her position with FEC where she came aboard in November. “Being able to communicate to the community really interests me,” Stone said. “I’m...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
159
Followers
248
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy