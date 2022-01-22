This 5-in-1 modular wireless charger is marked down by $30

We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. NEWS – If you fear that people are listening to you through your phone, then the Pozio (sounds like pause-ee-o) charging cradle was made just for you. If your phone can charge wirelessly (even with a case), then it will work with the Pozio cradle which uses a subaudible tone to prevent eavesdropping through your phone while it’s in this cradle. If you need your phone to hear you, just say “Pozio stop” and the blocking feature will stop for 30 seconds while you interact with Siri or the Google assistant. The Pozio fast charging cradle with block & talk is available in white or black and priced at $119. You can order one from pozio.com.

