Electronics

This 5-in-1 modular wireless charger is marked down by $30

By DealPost Team
Macworld
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s 2022, and there’s no reason to have a charger that doesn’t do its job flawlessly. The OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is one of the only charging stations that can power 5 devices at once, and for...

www.macworld.com

