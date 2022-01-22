ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Standoff happening at shopping center in West Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 7 days ago
SEATTLE — Police are in a standoff with a person in crisis at the Target in Westwood Village in West Seattle.

The West Seattle blog said the man might have a knife but he is the only person now in the store.

The man is apparently someone police have had contact with before in similar incidents.

The standoff is in its sixth hour.

KIRO 7 has sent a crew to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

1NewAfrican
6d ago

Only in the "nanny state" ! Wow ...unbelievable , this guy has a knife...the police have "guns" ! By the way...inform this person , the 4th of July will be early this year...if he don't surrender !

DarkHawke
6d ago

Six. Hours. No one else in the store. Oh, but SPD can't use any non-lethal means without previously filling out 5 different forms in triplicate and getting authorization from the mayor's office! I used to live in that neck o' the woods. Nice little Target store in the also nice little Westwood Village shopping center. I still miss living in WEST Seattle. I thank God every day that he gave me the wisdom to bolt from Seattle, though.

kevin
6d ago

another fine example of how safe seattle is thanks dems

