Clarksville, TN

Close To Home Saturday Forecast 01/22/2022

By Tabitha Bartoe
 7 days ago

For Saturday, it will be rather sunny, but the cooler temperatures are sticking around yet another day.

Next week is looking up as we may get highs into the 50s.

For right now, our highs are in the 30s and lows will be in the 20s.

Nashville – 39

Clarksville – 38

Murfreesboro – 39

