Washington, DC

Judge rejects Trump spokesman's effort to retrieve hundreds of financial documents back from Jan. 6 committee

By Azmi Haroun
Business Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hxb1f_0dskywi000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L124u_0dskywi000
US President Donald Trump arrives to speak to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

  • A District Judge said that the Jan 6. Committee could hold on to Trump's spokesman's financial records.
  • Spokesman Taylor Budowich sued the Jan 6. Committee and JP Morgan in December.
  • Budowich argued that the bank turned over hundreds of docs before he could challenge the subpoena.

A US District Judge rejected an attempt by former President Donald Trump's spokesperson Taylor Budowich on Thursday to retrieve hundreds of financial documents that his bank provided the House select committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021.

Budowich and Conservative Strategies, Inc. sued the Jan. 6 committee, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, JP Morgan, and other individual members of the committee over a subpoena for his financial records from JP Morgan. The suit was filed on December 24 in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

Judge James Boasberg denied Budowich's motion at a hearing on Thursday, on the grounds that it's unconstitutional to request that members of Congress return subpoenaed materials.

"There really is no question that this Court has no jurisdiction to order Congress under the Speech or Debate Clause to return documents that it has received," Boasberg, an Obama-appointee, told the court, according to The Hill.

Budowich couldn't be immediately reached for comment. In December, he released a statement that "the Constitution only applies if your party is in charge" in response to the subpoena.

In the December lawsuit, Budowich revealed that he provided the House select committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021, with at least 1,700 pages of documents and sat for "roughly four hours of sworn testimony," according to court documents .

His attorney argued that the move to subpoena the financial documents is a violation of the Financial Privacy Act and said that Budowich was unable to challenge the subpoena before JPMorgan disclosed private financial records, "despite that JPMorgan and the Select Committee had actual written and verbal notice that Plaintiffs were bringing an imminent legal challenge to the congressional subpoena."

According to the filings, Budowich also underwent a four-hour deposition with the committee and "answered questions concerning payments made and received regarding his involvement in the planning of a peaceful, lawful rally to celebrate President Trump's accomplishments."

Lawmakers on the committee are investigating whether Budowich was connected with diverting $200,000 to a nonprofit that helped organize the "Stop the Steal" rally.

"According to information provided to the Select Committee and press reports, you solicited a 501(c)(4) organization to conduct a social media and radio advertising campaign to encourage people to attend the rally held on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021, in support of then-President Trump and his allegations of election fraud," Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson wrote to Budowich in November.

Over the last few months, the committee has issued subpoenas to Trump family members and confidants including Budowich, Rudy Giuliani, and Alex Jones, for their alleged roles in Jan. 6.

This week, the committee received a bulk of requested documents from Trump, after the Supreme Court rejected a request for records to be withheld.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 82

so much ignorance here
6d ago

Hmmm. What is in those documents he doesn't he want the prosecutors to read? Evidence of financial fraud? Sedition? Really bad fan fiction? Soooo curious.

Reply(5)
62
Greg Pasco
6d ago

"Why would you plead the fith of your innocent?" DJT his son pleads the 5th 500+ times

Reply(3)
42
Frank White
5d ago

where are all the Trump supporters you guys comment on everything else... speak up we can't hear you

Reply(2)
19
 

Comments / 0

