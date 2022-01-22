ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Houthis, aid group: Death toll from prison airstrike hits 82

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — The death toll from a Saudi-led coalition airstrike that hit a prison run by Yemen’s Houthi rebelshas climbed to at least 82 detainees, the rebels and an aid group said Saturday. Internet access in the Arab world’s poorest country meanwhile remained largely down as...

