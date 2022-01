Chief Marketing Officer at Cognyte, member of G-CMO, leading strategy and marketing from first spark to successful execution. For most marketing teams, the last quarter of the year is synonymous with planning the following year’s strategy and campaigns. 2020 and 2021 completely transformed the customer experience, and right now many of us are laying out what could be called our first “post-pandemic” marketing campaigns. One really interesting aspect of this, and certainly a part of my own company’s 2022 digital strategy, is how Covid-19 seemed to accelerate the adoption of “conversational marketing.” Covid-19 was the catalyst marketers needed to trigger the addition of these solutions to their marketing strategies. Initially, some marketers thought of these solutions as a quick fix to a temporary problem, but now marketers seem to understand that conversational marketing is essential to their marketing mix. While parts of the physical world might be easing out of nearly two years of Covid-induced restrictions, our marketing worlds have been forever changed.

MARKETING ・ 5 DAYS AGO