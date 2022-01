California bill would let kids 12-up get COVID vaccine, other

Sacramento, CA – California could become the state with the youngest consent age of any state for children to get vaccinated without their parents’ approval. Under a proposal by State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) SB866 would allow children age 12 and up to be vaccinated without their parents’ consent. Wiener argued that California already allows those 12 and up to consent to the Hepatitis B and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines, and to treatment for sexually transmitted infections, substance abuse, and mental health disorders. He also gave examples of children who may want to get vaccinated because of being barred from participating in sports, band, or other activities.

