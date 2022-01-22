ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94% of financial advisors received questions about crypto last year

By Ana Grabundzija
cryptoslate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitwise, a leading provider of crypto index funds, and ETF Trends, a noted source of news and analysis in the ETF space, recently released the findings of their fourth joint survey of financial advisor attitudes toward crypto. Financial advisors who manage roughly half of all wealth in the US,...

cryptoslate.com

