Energy Industry

Bloom Energy: Buy Rating For The Future Hydrogen Platform Leader

By Simple Investing
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bloom Energy's strong value proposition to enterprise customers includes lower and more predictable costs, more resilient and reliable power and better ESG profile. After researching and doing a deeper dive into Bloom Energy (BE), I am initiating Bloom Energy with a buy rating and a target price of $30.90, implying an...

Motley Fool

Why Enphase, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Popped

Price target cuts aren't usually good news, except when they imply 69% upside for a stock like Enphase. There's big news -- and free publicity -- in China for fuel cell leaders Plug Power and Bloom Energy. What happened. Renewable energy stocks are in the green as the trading week...
techxplore.com

Advancing water electrolysis technology for the production of green hydrogen energy

In recent times, hydrogen has drawn significant attention as a potential clean energy resource as an alternative to fossil fuels. In particular, there has been active research and development of water electrolysis technology that extracts hydrogen from water to produce green energy and avoids the emission of greenhouse gasses. The proton exchange membrane water electrolyzer (PEMWE) technology, which is currently present in some handful of advanced countries holds core material technology and uses expensive noble metal-based catalysts and perfluorocarbon-based proton exchange membranes. Such technology results in high costs of system manufacturing. To address these limitations of the conventional technology, a research team in Korea has recently developed core technology for the next-generation water electrolysis system that has significantly improved the durability and performance while significantly lowering the cost of producing green hydrogen energy.
Seeking Alpha

Oil Hits $90, Energy Stocks Set To Boom

Oil prices have hit $90 for the first time since 2014. Imagine it's October 2020, Covid-19 is wreaking havoc, and somebody tells you Oil is going to make a massive comeback and that energy stocks were the place to be invested. Now remember, at the time vaccines were still undergoing...
Seeking Alpha

Oilfield Services: Still Discounted Despite The Energy Rally

Energy outperformed in 2021 but oilfield services and equipment stocks didn't really partake as much in the rally. The energy rebound has been one of the biggest stories in the market lately. Frequently, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) is showcased as a benchmark, but XLE is a bit of a hodgepodge of exploration & production (or E&P) companies, downstream refiners, midstream operators, integrated majors and oilfield services (or OFS) providers. These different types of companies are indeed all exposed to oil prices (CL1:COM) but they don't quite share the same risks. In fact, the market conditions may even influence their fortunes in opposite ways. For example, OFS derives its revenues from selling services and equipment to E&Ps; from the latter's perspective this is a capital expenditure and cash outflow. Excessive services capacity can be detrimental to OFS but a boon for E&Ps and vice versa.
The Blade

Global debate over nuclear power's role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies

As concerns grow about climate change, the global debate over nuclear power’s role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies. The latest volley came Tuesday, when former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Gregory Jaczko joined former leaders of nuclear regulatory agencies from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in urging the world to invest in technologies other than nuclear.
Biz Times

WEC Energy Group to test hydrogen power at Michigan plant

WEC Energy Group plans to test hydrogen as fuel source for its power plants as part of a pilot program with the Electric Power Research Institute. WEC, the Milwaukee-based parent company of We Energies and other utilities around the Midwest, described the pilot program as the first of its kind in the U.S.
techxplore.com

Estimating the future cost of hydrogen fuel for transport in India

A mid-level outlook for the at-the-pump price of "green" hydrogen produced from water electrolysis powered by solar electricity in India declines to around $5 per kilogram (kg) hydrogen (or INR 350 per kg hydrogen) in 2050, according to a new study from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). Additionally, in an optimistic scenario, the price could be as low as $3.5 per kg (or INR 245 per kg hydrogen) in 2050.
Seeking Alpha

Exxon Mobil: Its Strategic Projects Are Beginning To Pay Off

Industry and macro factors point to continued energy price ascendancy. Ongoing developments in the macro and geopolitical arenas point to continued increases in the prices of crude oil and natural gas. This may make the sector an ideal place to ride out turmoil in the broader market that's sure to be brought about by the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate moves. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is an excellent candidate for any investor wishing to acquire exposure to hydrocarbon prices, all the while benefiting from a solid and steady stream of dividend payments. The company has a strong asset portfolio, a global footprint, and a number of promising projects in development. Its stock is sure to benefit from the coming rise in energy prices.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Eversource Energy

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
World Economic Forum

What hydrogen and the global energy transition mean for industry in 2022

Hydrogen as an energy carrier will play an important role in decarbonization of multiple industries. Partnerships between politicians, businesses and individuals alike will be key to ensuring a successful transition to greener energy. US and China well positioned for renewables revolution, while the EU will remain an energy importer. "Water...
Silicon Valley

Bloom Energy undertakes fresh big expansion in north San Jose

SAN JOSE — Bloom Energy has struck a leasing deal that enables a fresh expansion in north San Jose for the creator of cutting-edge green energy technologies, executives said Wednesday. The green energy company has leased 32,800 square feet, an agreement that allows Bloom Energy to occupy an entire...
Seeking Alpha

Peabody Energy: A Breakout Stock For 2022

Peabody Energy has caused more pain and heartache combined with more success and triumph than any other equity I have ever researched. "You can never cross the ocean until you have the courage to lose sight of the shore." - Christopher Columbus. "Mining securities are not the thing for widows...
Seeking Alpha

It's been 7 years ... revisiting oil equities as Brent reclaims $90

On the back of a better than expected DOE inventory report, strong refinery demand commentary and rising tensions in Ukraine, Brent crude oil prices are back at $90 (NYSEARCA:USO). It's been seven years since seaborne oil prices held this level. In that time oil-linked equities (NYSEARCA:XLE) have fallen ~25%, even as broader equity indices (NYSEARCA:SPY) have risen ~125%. The path forward for oil and oil equities likely rests on a few key factors:
Seeking Alpha

Meta Platforms, A Growth Stock Priced Like A Value Stock - We Rate It At Buy

Do you truly believe that it's all over for growth, that the dreams of a generation are to be tossed out the window in favor of defense primes and such?. DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note’s date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
Seeking Alpha

